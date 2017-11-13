LYNX Chooses ELERTS for See Something Say Something Mobile App
Lynx See & Say app allows riders to report safety and security concerns
Large crowds and transits are particularly susceptible to incidents such as harassment and disruptive behavior. With over 50% of LYNX rides taking place on routes serving major tourism destinations, safety and security is a top priority for LYNX. With ELERTS incident reporting system in place, authorities can benefit from the eyes and ears of the ridership to provide early warning to potential issues. The Lynx See & Say app allows riders to easily - and discreetly - speak up if they see something suspicious by sending a report through the app. Reports are categorized to allow for easy response prioritization.
“We are very proud to continue to offer technological advances to benefit our rider base – this is the third app our agency has debuted this year,” said Edward L. Johnson, LYNX CEO. “With ELERTS’ knowledge and experience in See Say apps, we knew we would be able to quickly deliver a quality app that empowers our riders to speak up if they see something off kilter. Not only is it a tool to easily report suspicious behavior, but it gives our riders peace of mind.”
The Lynx See & Say app is available as a free download on both the Apple and Android stores. The app’s features include:
• Incident reporting – can include photos or a five second video, a description of what is being observed, and the GPS location of the problem.
• Discretion – riders can report anonymously, or submit the report with their location and contact information. A rider’s smartphone flash is automatically turned off when taking a photo.
• Two-way communication – Police dispatchers may ask questions or provide instructions to the rider. LYNX also provides updates back to the customer on the status of their report.
• BOLO alerts – “Be On the Look Out” messages may be sent to riders, regarding a person of interest being sought, such as a missing person, dementia patient or criminal suspect.
“LYNX is a very important institution to greater Orlando and its 60+ millions of tourists each year who rely on it to get around the community safely,” said Ed English, CEO, ELERTS. “Safety today goes beyond the drive and now includes a harassment-free, secure ride. We empower LYNX and its riders to with peace of mind, and allow them to engage the public to enhance safety and security throughout the transit system.”
About LYNX
Founded in May 1972 as Orange Seminole Osceola Transportation Authority (OSOTA), LYNX became Tri-County Transit in 1984 and began doing business as LYNX in 1992, officially changing its name to Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority in March 1994. LYNX serves Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties; an area of approximately 2,500 square miles with a resident population of more than 1.8 million people. Small portions of Polk and Lake counties are served as well.
About ELERTS
ELERTS develops best-in-class emergency communication software, empowered by community-sourced reporting of safety and security concerns. The company is the leading provider to transit agencies for See Something Say Something apps. ELERTS cloud-based approach leverages smartphone technologies to provide robust, bidirectional communication between multiple parties. ELERTS mobile technology integrates with video surveillance, access control and mass-notification systems to provide actionable information for first responders.
