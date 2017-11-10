Washington DC Chatbots Meetup - November Announcement
The November installment of the Washington DC Bots and Chatbots Meetup is scheduled for November 30th, 2017.
The Details of the event are as follows:
Date&Time: November 30th,2017 6:00pm to 7:30pm
Location: DC Public Library- Library Express 1990 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Topic: How to Build Your Own Alexa
Description: Do you want to learn how to build your own Alexa? Join us as we walk you through the process of building a conversational chatbot using the Amazon Lex platform. With Amazon Lex (the platform with same deep learning technologies that power Amazon Alexa), you can quickly and easily build sophisticated, conversational bots (“chatbots”) that seamlessly integrates speech recognition and natural language understanding. Come join the fun!
Please Register for the event here: https://www.meetup.com/Washington-DC-Bots-Chatbots-Meetup/events/244721147/
About cFocus Software
Established in 2006, cFocus Software automates FedRAMP compliance and develops government chatbots for the Azure Government Cloud, Office 365, and SharePoint.
We are the exclusive vendors of ATO (Authority To Operate) as a Service™.
cFocus Software is Microsoft Gold certified, ISO 9001:2008 certified, and a certified participant in the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program.
Jasson Walker Jr.
cFocus Software Incorporated
(301) 499-2650
email us here