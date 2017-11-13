Maternity Care Market is Booming: A New Market Research Report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Maternity Care Market Size and Forecast Maternity Care Market Segment Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

he global maternity care market is expected to cross $9 billion by 2022

The maternity care market is characterized by the presence of diversified global, regional, and local vendors.” — Nadia Kent - Consultant at Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hut Group, E.T. Browne Drug, The Honest Company, Merz Pharma are the leading vendors in the global maternity care market. Increasing birth rates, rising disposable income in various regions, and growing awareness about maternity care are expected to increase the demand for maternity care products globally. While the global maternity apparel market dominates the market, the personal care products, especially the organic product segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Although North America will continue to dominate the market, APAC will emerge as the fastest growing market during 2016−2022.

Report Timeline

Historic Year: 2014−2015

Base Year: 2016

Forecast Year: 2017−2022



Major vendors profiled in the report are as following:

Key Companies in Maternity Apparel Market are:

Asos

Seraphine

Cake Maternity

Destination Maternity

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Other vendors include Anita Dr. Helbig, Belabumbum, Boobdesign, Bravado Designs, Brunelli & Co, Gap, Hotmilk Lingerie, House Of Napius, H&M, Mamacouture, Pinkblush Maternity, Tiffany Rose, Yashram Lifestyle Brands, Zivame.

Key Companies in Personal Care Market are as followings:

The Hut Group

E.T. Browne Drug

The Honest Company

Merz Pharma

Other prominent vendors in the personal care market Bella B Natural Bodycare, Soft Style, Prairie Bloom, The Boppy Company, Earth Mama, The Himalaya Drug Company, Bio-Oil, Philips Avent.

Key Companies in Maternity Vitamins Market are as followings:

New Chapter

Nature’s Way

Garden of Life

The Honest Company

Other prominent vendors in the maternity vitamin market are Abbott Nutrition, Biotics Research Corp., Country Life, Fairhaven Health, Matsun Nutrition, Nurture, Nature’s Plus, Metagenics, Otsuka Holdings, Solgar, Twinlab, Throne Research and Ultra Laboratories.

Scope of the Report

The study considers the present scenario of the global maternity care market and its market dynamics for the period 2017−2022. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market.

Product Type

Apparel

Vitamins

Personal Care

Major Geographies Considered are as Following:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Country

Africa

Brazil

Canada

China

France

GCC

India

UK

US

The global maternity care market is expected to cross $9 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 2.15% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2016−2022. The market is witnessing a growing demand for and consumption of products that offer ease-of-use and convenience, owing to the fast-paced lifestyle in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. In such countries, the awareness on various maternity care products is also high. Hence, customers in these regions are demanding various types of improved, high-quality maternity care products.

Download a free sample report

The report provides a holistic view of the global maternity care market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global maternity care market.

Maternity Care Market Dynamics

Increasing number of working women and high awareness about skin care products to boost the market

Increasing number of working women and growing demand from developing regions are the basic factors that will boost the pre-and post-pregnancy apparel market. High awareness about skin care products, introduction of advanced stretch mark products in the market, and subscription and bundling offers by retailers and manufactures are the latest trends and opportunities that will enhance the pre-and post-pregnancy personal care products market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, introduction of new prenatal vitamins and increased sales of vitamins through online channels will pave new growth prospective for the maternity care market.

To read more about the market, please visit: https://arizton.com/reports/market-analysis/maternity-care-market

Maternity Care Market: Segmental Overview

Maternity apparel market to be the largest market

The global maternity apparel market is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution to the global maternity care market. The demand for pregnancy wear is high from developed regions such as North America and Europe. The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and increased disposable incomes are the major factors for the high demand for pregnancy apparels in these regions. Similarly, the sale of chemical-based personal care products is expected to decline during the forecast period and the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase exponentially. Also, the demand for pre-pregnancy and post pregnancy vitamins and minerals is increasing with the increased prevalence of these nutrient deficiency among women globally.

Maternity Care Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the dominant market

North America is likely to dominate the global maternity care market with a market share of 34.08%, followed by Europe. It is expected that the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase in North America during the forecast period. The demand for different types of supplements, including prenatal and post-natal vitamins, is also high in the region. Similarly, increased disposable income and awareness of maternity apparel, personal care products and vitamins and minerals has led to increased sales of such products in Europe. APAC is one of the fastest growing markets. Rapid increase in population and improvement in economic conditions are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Check other similar report

Maternity Vitamins Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017 - 2023 https://arizton.com/reports/healthcare-lifesciences/maternity-vitamins-market

Maternity Apparels Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017 - 2023 https://arizton.com/reports/market-analysis/maternity-apparel-market