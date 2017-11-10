TravelPass Group Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500

TravelPass Group is one of 12 Utah technology companies ranked on the list

LEHI, UTAH, USA, November 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second straight year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ranked TravelPass Group on its list of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy technology companies in North America. TravelPass Group, a hotel marketplace with over a million properties worldwide, was ranked No. 262 for its 347 percent growth over a three-year period.

“It’s an honor to be ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for the second straight year,” said Ryan McCoy, co-founder and CEO of TravelPass Group. “The online travel industry has a long history of being at the leading edge of technological innovation. We strive to continue bringing more customization and innovation to customers who are looking for a marketplace for the best deals and accommodations.”

TravelPass Group is a leading technology company in the travel industry, ranking No. 155 on Deloitte’s 2016 Technology Fast 500 list. TravelPass Group’s marketplace empowers hotels to maximize distribution, while helping travelers find the best rates across its travel-related websites, including ReservationCounter.com and ReservationDesk.com.

“Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year’s North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment,” said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP’s emerging growth company practice.

About TravelPass Group

TravelPass Group is a leading technology company in the travel industry. Spun out of the Utah-based company Partner Fusion, TravelPass Group is a marketplace for independent and brand name hotels, wholesalers, and the world’s largest travel agencies, providing travelers with the best rates. TravelPass Group has been featured multiple times as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000. TravelPass Group books 10,000 room nights per day through its five travel-related websites, including ReservationCounter.com and ReservationDesk.com, and a best-in-class customer service center that helps travelers access more than a million properties worldwide.

About Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016. For more information, visit www.fast500.com.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

