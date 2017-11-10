Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser All You Can Eat and Hickman's Farm Fresh Eggs
Egg Fundraising, LLC ANNOUNCES ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINNER FUNDRAISERS FOR COMPANIES, ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS WITH NO UPFRONT COST
This Unique Concept is not only an ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER FUNDRAISER THAT INCLUDES EGGS, BUT EVERYONE WHO PURCHASES A TICKET WILL TAKE HOME HICKMAN'S FARM FRESH EGGS and also HAVE THE OPTION TO DONATE THE EGGS TO EASTERSEALS COLORADO, FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES OR THEIR OWN FAVORITE CHARITY.
Companies, organizations, schools, teams and individuals can now raise money for their favorite charities without having to spend hours of their time planning fundraising events. Each All You Can Eat Pancake Fundraiser will include a free web page and link that can be sent out to family, friends, employees and clients letting them know about the event. Tickets to the events can be purchased online.
Barney Seward
Egg Fundraising, LLC
720-475-0330
email us here