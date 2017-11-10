eTargetMedia Releases Step by Step Guide on How to Increase Email Conversions
eTargetMedia is offering a free email marketing consultation and 20% off list orders to customers who mention this press release.COCONUT CREEK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions released a Step by Step Guide to Increasing Email Conversions tutorial. The step by step guide gives marketers 5 steps to increasing email performance and conversion rates. Email marketing is the most powerful digital marketing strategy but many marketers struggle with increasing their conversion rates which is why eTargetMedia is offering the tips and strategies that have helped their clients to lift their conversion rates. eTargetMedia is offering a free consultation and 20% off new email list orders to customers who mention this press release.
eTargetMedia has helped thousands of clients across every industry increase their email performance and conversion rates. eTargetMedia regularly reviews a client’s email strategy and recommends tips on how to improve the success of their email campaigns. The step by step guide includes tips on how to improve an email’s subject line, messaging, call to actions and even the landing page. The guide can be found on the company’s website.
With email marketing delivering a 44-to-1 ROI, marketers need to be aware of the successful strategies that will help increase their sales, conversion rates and ROI. Email marketing is a powerful driver of web traffic, brand loyalty, sales and revenue which is why marketers need to be smarter about their email campaigns.
“The power of email marketing has increased throughout the years and email is continuing to be a strong revenue driver for marketers across all industries.” said Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. “An engaging email message is the key to email success including generating a high conversion rate.”
eTargetMedia has 20 years of experience in the industry and has built successful email campaigns for some of the top brands in the world including Mercedes Benz, Alcon, MetLife, Marriott, AARP, P&G, TGI Fridays, Anthem, Sony and more. eTargetMedia’s leading edge technology, smart and dedicated campaign managers and high quality database comprised of responsive prospects can help companies improve their email campaigns, generate revenue, increase brand loyalty and build strong relationships with customers.
eTargetMedia, based in South Florida, provides Email Lists, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions to a wide variety of direct marketing customers. eTargetMedia is a member of the Direct Marketing Association. You can download the report and visit eTargetMedia online at http://www.eTargetMedia.com.
