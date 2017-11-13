Local entrepreneur to wow judges on the Marilyn Denis show.

Laura Acs, artisan soap maker and founder of L.A.M.A Soap Company is set to expand her empire when she delights Marilyn with her luxury health products.

FERGUS, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fergus, Ontario, Canada - November 13, 2017 - For many, the first time that people will hear of local businesswoman Laura Acs will be on Tuesday morning as she makes a special guest appearance on the popular Marilyn Denis show.

Laura, who founded the family-run L.A.M.A Soap Company, will be bowling over Marilyn, a panel of judges, a live studio audience and an international television following with her range of handmade, healthy soaps.



Laura, a mother of two, started handcrafting her 100%, all natural, luxurious coconut oil soaps when she learned that mass-manufactured products can be bad for your skin.

"As a mom, you need to know that what you're putting on your kids' bodies is good for them. All the soaps that are on the market these days are full of chemicals and detergents. Those have a tendency to stay on your skin, build up and enter your system. I wanted to make sure that I was offering something to my kids that wouldn't do that and I knew that if I felt that way, there would be a lot of other families out there that would want the same thing."

On the Marilyn Denis show, Laura will not only be demonstrating her products and explaining their benefits, she will also be sharing the inspiring and heartfelt ways in which her business allows her family to give back to their national community.

"All of L.A.M.A's soap packaging can be planted and will grow into wildflowers, which makes great food for bees and butterflies. We also donate a portion of every sale to children's charity KidsHelpPhone."

Show your support by not missing Laura's appearance. She'll be on air at 11am on Tuesday, 14 November 2017.

About: L.A.M.A Soap Company started because Laura's family needed a healthier way to wash their bodies and the founders wanted to share this natural alternative with others. The family-run business currently has over 15 products which are available online and at selected retailers. L.A.M.A is also a proud member of The Handcrafted Bath & Body Guild, the organization representing bath and body handcrafters.

For further information, please contact Laura: laura@lamasoapcompany.com

