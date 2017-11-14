Better Branches Technology Releases Latest Version of Better Lobby
Visitor Management for Credit Unions
Version 6.6 boosts integration between the Mobile Appointment Booking tool module and the main Better Lobby service queue
Version 6.6 adds the following new features:
o Enhanced member email and text notifications - appointment notifications have increased to 8 messages, with each providing different content.
o Employee notification of appointments – when new appointments are booked using the Mobile Appointment Booking Tool, staff will receive an email notification of the appointment.
o In-branch and out-of-branch meetings - the Mobile Appointment Booking Tool now differentiates between in-branch meeting types (face-to-face or in-branch video) and out-of-branch meeting types (phone or bring-your-own-device video).
o Visitor Queue Enhanced - main queue view now includes daily appointments and the capability for users to adjust the view size to meet their specific needs.
Rick Poulton, President of Better Branches Technology, states that “these updates were driven by ongoing input from our credit union clients. Our developers worked to implement our clients’ top feature requests that improve staff productivity and create a better member experience.” Poulton adds “we are excited about the future of our Better Lobby solution. We are seeing an increasing demand for our Mobile Appointment Booking Tool as CUs move to add convenient appointment scheduling that matches members with expert staff.”
About Better Branches Technology
Since its founding in 2003 Better Branches’ software solutions have expanded to include modules such as: Better Lobby/Main Service Queue, Self Check-in Kiosk, Branch Appointment Calendar, Mobile Appointment Booking Tool, Survey Trigger module, and Branch Video Meeting Queues. These solutions are flexible enough to support credit unions with 10,000 to 650,000 members.
For more information, contact Rick Poulton at (866) 444-8344 ext 20 or email rpoulton@betterbranches.com. You may also learn more about Better Branches Technology by visiting www.betterbranches.com.
Rick Poulton
Better Branches Technology
866-444-8344 ext 20
