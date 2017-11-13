HeyQween TV Launches "Hot T" Podcast with Jonny McGovern and Lady Red Couture
Love celebrity gossip and Hollywood Shade? Crossover Media Group and HeyQween TV announce the launch of the weekly comedy podcast "Hot T"
Taking its name from the popular Hey Qween TV program "Hot T", the completely original podcast will also cover reality tv, music news and the latest from the world of drag, of course!
Comedian and Hot T host, Jonny McGovern, is the creative director of HeyQweenTV and a gay podcasting veteran. Jonny's "Gayest of All Time" podcast was one of the first gay podcasts to break the iTunes top 10 comedy podcasts chart and has been delighting its dedicated audience for 11 years.
Hot T co-host, Lady Red Couture, is known as "the largest drag queen in captivity". She has been featured on 6 seasons of Hey Qween!, has appeared in the feature film "Leave It On The Floor" and performed with R&B chart-toppers such as Ledsi.
Get Hot T with Jonny McGovern and Lady Red EVERY FRIDAY on Apple Podcasts and everywhere else podcasts are found.
For five hilarious seasons, comedian Jonny McGovern and co-host Lady Red Couture have welcomed many of the top LGBT and drag talent to Hey Qween!, including the Emmy Award Winners RuPaul and Jackee Harry, YouTube megastars like Shane Dawson, music superstar Adore Delano and LGBT icons Dita Von Teese, Michelle Visage, Katya, Trixie Matel and MORE!
HeyQweenTV is a division of POWERmedia, home of Hey Qween and sister channels theStream.tv and emPOWERme.tv and producing partner/asset to Wizards of the Coast, Complex, Xbox, Shout TV and many others.
A proud partner of HeyQweenTV, Crossover Media Group is a media & ad sales consulting firm, a collaborative and adaptive results-driven company committed to engaging and expanding our clients’ audiences through digital and social platforms.
Hot T with Jonny McGovern and Lady Red- Sizzle