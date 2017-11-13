eSPACE Integrates with 12 Church Management Software (ChMS)

Welcome to the future of software integration and the world of the "Internet of Things."

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSPACE, a service of Cool Solutions Group,is excited to announce the release of an integration process with 12 of the most popular Church Management Software application.

This integration, called COOLSPACE, can be completed either via a Building Automation System* or WiFi Thermostats for the following Church Management Software (ChMS) applications:

1. Church Community Builder (CCB)

2. ShelbyNEXT

3. Rock RMS

4. Ministry Platform

5. Elexio

6. Elexio Community

7. FellowshipOne GO

8. Simple Church

9. FellowshipOne Premier/Event U (Specific requirements necessary...call for details)

10. Servant Keeper

11. ACS (HVAC only)

12. Shelby Arena

*Some hardware may be required



With COOLSPACE/eSPACE integration, churches can easily schedule all the events in your facility and know that the HVAC systems will respond to each event as they occur. Not only can you realize energy savings with improved HVAC run-times, your facility staff is able to devote more time to other needs.

For continued efficiency, integration with eSPACE allows a Church Management "scheduler" to still be the front end interface for general users and staff while the Facility and Event Management Teams can utilize the robust features of eSPACE as their daily management tool.

If your church utilizes any of the above application, you are going to want to contact eSPACE to learn more how your church be more Efficient, Effective, and INTENTIONAL with the ministry tools God has entrusted to you.

