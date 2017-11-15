Perio Protect Recognized as 2017 Readers' Choice Top 50 Technology Products in Dental Industry
Readers of Dentistry Today dental journal name Perio Protect's Perio Tray® in Top 50 Technology Products of 2017.
The Perio Tray® has been named a Dentistry Today Top Product many times in the past. The Perio Tray received additional industry honors in 2006 when it was chosen as one of Dental Products Report’s Top 100 Products of Distinction and in 2009 and again as a "Best of 2015" award with DPR. It was recognized as an Outstanding Product by the leading independent non-profit dental education and product testing institute and it also won the Townie Choice award in periodontal treatment many years running. Dental Product Shopper also recognized the Perio Tray as a Best Product of 2013.
“We are honored to have been recognized by the readers of Dentistry Today as a top product this year again,” said Doug Dunlap, Chief Operating Office of Perio Protect, LLC. “It’s great to see the impact that the Perio Tray® is having on patient care.”
The Perio Tray® was cleared by the FDA in 2004 as a prescription medical device, with which to administer doctor-prescribed medication below the gum line. The unique, patented design of the Perio Tray® allows medication to be held below the gum line long enough for the medication to work effectively. Most doctors are prescribing medication to manage the bacteria association with gum disease. Dentists send models of the patient’s mouth along with precise measurements to one of several FDA-registered laboratories in the US and Canada, where the Trays are fabricated specifically for the patient’s mouth and gum tissue. The frequency and duration the trays are worn are determined by the dentist based on the severity of the condition, for most patients it amounts to minutes each day. Patients describe Perio Trays® as comfortable and convenient. They especially appreciate the non-invasive nature of the Trays, while dentists and hygienists appreciate the success their patients are enjoying. Dentists, in order to prescribe Perio Trays, receive training from Perio Protect.
The treatment of gum disease is a concern for many Americans, affecting approximately 85 percent of American adults thirty-five and over. Gum disease is not only the leading cause of adult tooth loss but has also been linked to heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, upper respiratory disease and other inflammatory infections.
Once an individual is diagnosed with gum disease (periodontitis or gingivitis), several treatment options are available, including regular intensive cleaning of the teeth above and below the gum, as well as surgery, during which diseased gum tissue is cut away and replaced with grafts from the roof of the mouth. Newer laser surgical treatments are also available. The prescription Perio Tray by Perio Protect, LLC is a non-invasive tool that can be used between office visits to improve the patients' homecare. This appeals to patients, many of whom have refused previous invasive treatment recommendations and left their condition untreated.
The Perio Tray® was initially developed by Dr. Duane Keller, a dentist practicing in St. Louis, MO, for this very reason. He noticed that his own patients wanted to avoid invasive procedures. With this relatively simple and affordable tool, patients now have the opportunity to place medications below the gum line in the comfort of their own home and hold it there long enough to effectively kill the bacteria that causes gum disease. Tens of thousands of dental professionals across the US and Canada prescribe the Perio Tray® as part of their oral care treatment and report outstanding results while helping their patients take active control of their oral health.
For more information about Perio Protect®, visit www.perioprotect.com or go to www.periotray.com or call 1-877-434-4867 (GUMS). For a complete listing of Dentistry Today's Readers' Choice Top 50 Technology Products, go to www.dentistrytoday.com
Candias Rauls
Perio Protect, LLC
314-256-0772
email us here
