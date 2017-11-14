Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee with Proof Their Illinois Based Employer Is Overbilling a Federal Agency To Call About Possibly Significant Rewards

If you can prove your Illinois based employer has overbilled the US Government and the amount of overbilling is at least a million dollars please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 ” — Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “We are urging an employee of an Illinois based company that is providing any type of imaginable service to a federal agency to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer is involved in significant overbilling, fraud or if the company is out of compliance with their federal contract. As we would like to discuss the rewards for this type of information can be substantial.” http://Illinois.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from an employee with proof their Washington based employer is overbilling the US federal government for the following types of services:

* An Illinois based company providing transportation or logistics services to the US Department of Defense or any other federal agency.

* An Illinois based company providing any type of food, fuel or security services to the US Department of Defense.

* An Illinois based road builder or construction company providing services to the Department of Transportation or any other federal agency.

* An Illinois based company providing housing services to the Department of Defense, HUD or GSA

* A company in Illinois overbilling the US General Services Administration on a contract, or out of compliance with a GSA contract.

* An Illinois based food distribution company that is overbilling the Department of Agriculture for school lunch programs, or any other type of food service.

* An Illinois based environmental contractor that is overbilling the EPA for work being done at a Super Fund site or anywhere in Illinois.

* Special note the business could be located anywhere in Illinois including Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, or Peoria.



According to the Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center, “If you can prove your Illinois based employer has overbilled the US Government and the amount of overbilling is at least a million dollars please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let’s discuss how the whistleblower reward program works. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?” http://Illinois.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Illinois Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Illinois based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”



Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Illinois can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Illinois.CorporateWhistleBlower.Com



