LiveAuctioneers named to Crain’s NY Business ‘Best Places to Work in NYC’ list for second consecutive year
Manhattan-based company connects nearly 3 million bidders with art, antiques and collectibles auction houses in 57 countries
The annual competition identifies, recognizes and honors the 100 best employers in New York City out of a pool of more than 200,000 eligible companies. Its selections are based on a variety of factors, including workplace environment and culture; team spirit and cooperation; results-based incentives, and employee benefits.
The first part of the candidate-evaluation process consists of a review of each nominated organization’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part involves assessing the employee experience, including engagement, culture and job satisfaction. An independent research firm, Best Companies Group, analyzed the data used in selecting this year’s winners.
“LiveAuctioneers is delivering record results for our auction houses in 2017 because of our culture,” said Phil Michaelson, SVP of Product and Marketing. He continued, “Our workplace starts with trust and empowers team members to seek smarter, better ways to deliver results for buyers and sellers. The culture fosters innovation and positive thinking, creating a rewarding place to work. It’s great to see the LiveAuctioneers team is as satisfied with our values as our customers are.”
“It is very gratifying to, again, be recognized as one of the best places to work in New York City,” said Jason Finger, co-founder and long-time CEO of Seamless (NYSE: GRUB) and Board Member of LiveAuctioneers. “Good companies achieve something meaningful once. Great companies do meaningful things consistently. The Crain’s award is a trusted third-party validation of the enduring benefits of our culture. Our online community of nearly three million bidders has flourished because of the catalyst provided by our team’s commitment to excellence and our performance-based culture. This award is a great leading indicator of continued success in the market.”
Now in its 15th year, LiveAuctioneers is the world’s foremost online platform for auctions of fine art, antiques and collectibles. The company provides Internet live-bidding capability and digital-marketing products to auction houses in 57 countries. Since its inception, LiveAuctioneers has showcased 50 million items in more than 75,000 online-auction catalogs, enabling over 2 million users to participate in sales of premier art, furnishings, vintage collectibles and luxury goods via the Internet.
Earlier this year, LiveAuctioneers won a Stevie® Award in the 2017 International Business Awards℠ (IBAs) competition, in the “Customer Service Team of the Year” category. This followed on the heels of a big win in Red Herring’s Top 100 North America initiative, which annually recognizes private companies that excel within their sectors of the economy.
About LiveAuctioneers:
Founded in 2002, LiveAuctioneers.com digitally connects an audience of millions with the live-bidding action at almost 5,000 premier auction houses and galleries in 57 countries, providing a highly curated and trusted marketplace of unique items. Privately owned and headquartered in New York City, LiveAuctioneers is the world’s preferred online source for fine and decorative art, antiques, jewelry and vintage collectibles. The LiveAuctioneers Seller Success Optimization (LASSO) program is one of many innovative efforts implemented by LiveAuctioneers to support its buyers and sellers.
