Travel Trends and Insights by World’s Leading Luxury Villa Company

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Aerial View of St Barts Luxury Beach Front Villa Jamaica Luxury Beach Front Villa Barbados Luxury Villa Jumby Bay Antigua

Worlds most trusted villa rental company gives travel trend insights

we have seen a significant increase in multi-generational families choosing a luxury fully staffed villa rather than a hotel” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cold Winter slowly approaches and we come closer to Thanksgiving, you would be forgiven for dreaming of sunnier and more exotic climates such as Barbados, Hawaii and Mexico. The World’s leading luxury villa rental company Exceptional Villas has revealed the most popular vacation destinations in 2017. Linda Browne, Sales and Marketing Executive at Exceptional Villas said, "we have seen a significant increase in multi-generational families choosing a luxury fully staffed villa rather than a hotel" Exceptional Villa clients are looking for space and privacy that is not as available in hotels. The trend of vacationing in a villa rental rather than a hotel or resort has increased year on year and is inevitably the way forward for families who like to vacation together.

TRENDS FOR 2017 - MOST POPULAR VILLA DESTINATIONS

Barbados Click Here

Visitors travel to Barbados to enjoy sun-kissed sandy beaches and endless sunshine. The island offers an excellent selection of restaurants from excellent dining cuisine to local eateries and rum shacks. Barbados is one of the largest Caribbean Islands and is by far one of the most popular year-round with flights from the US, Canada and Europe daily. Linda Browne Sales and Marketing Executive at Exceptional Villas has said ‘Barbados is our most popular island in the Caribbean for both couples and families. The Island is easily accessible, offers year-round sunshine, has the most luxurious homes many of which have chefs and cooks. The island offers an array of amenities to keep the whole family entertained.’ The company who says Barbados is one of their client's favourite destinations to visit has seen an increase of 5-10% every year for the last six years for Barbados, and they expect this to continue for 2018.

Turks and Caicos Click Here

The Turks and Caicos Islands are one of the most popular locations for US clients. The island of Providenciales is the most sought-after location within the TCIs and travel company Exceptional Villas says it is the perfect location for couples and families. Exceptional Villas features a wide range of ultra-luxurious fully staffed homes in Turks and Caicos – many of which are on Grace Bay Beach. The company also features many high-end resorts along the world-famous Grace Bay Beach. Resorts are the ideal place for a couple looking for a romantic vacation or honeymoon and for a small family who is looking for the privacy of their own home but with all the benefits of being in a resort type complex that offers restaurants and amenities onsite. The company says, ‘there is a growing trend for villas within resorts, and we are finding more and more people are looking for the type of product not only in Turks and Caicos but throughout the Caribbean and Europe.’ Another reason the Turks and Caicos Islands are so sought after is the excellent water sports and water activities that the islands have to offer including some of the best diving in the world.

Jamaica

Jamaica is by far the most popular vacation destinations for multi-generational families according to Exceptional Villas. Many of their luxury villas in Jamaica come fully staffed with private chefs, housekeepers, laundress, butlers and gardeners. What’s more most of the villas with Exceptional Villas include access to one of the exclusive resorts such as Round Hill, Tryall Club or Half Moon. This membership benefits those families who are looking for endless amenities. Jamaica accounts for over 15% of the company’s revenue for 2017.

Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman is a trendy destination, and Exceptional Villas are one of the leading villas rental companies featuring the most villas in Grand Cayman than any other villa company. The company has seen an increase in demand for Grand Cayman especially in 2017, and they attribute this to the ease of access to the island and the reasonable cost of flights to the destination. The island is easily accessible from the UK, Canada and the US. Grand Cayman is home to the famous Stingray city where you can swim with Stingrays in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. The island has some of the best restaurants and is most well-known for its famous beach – Seven Mile Beach. Many of Exceptional Villas properties are on Seven Mile Beach.

St Barts

According to Exceptional Villas, St Barts has always been one of the top destinations in the Caribbean. The chic French island has often been compared to St Tropez in the Caribbean. The island boasts high-end villas, restaurants and an exclusive atmosphere. The most popular time to travel o St Barts is in the high season from November until end of March. Many celebrity’s visitors flock to the island for the festive season. Exceptional Villas homes rent for an average of $40,000 per week with some homes fetching more than $300,000 for a week during the festive season. Even with the recent Hurricane Irma that did cause some damage to the island, St Barts is recovering exceptionally quickly and will be ready to welcome its guests again this December.

About Exceptional Villas

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing a complimentary concierge service. Exceptional Villas organise all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197