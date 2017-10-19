Rentex Adds Clear-Com FreeSpeak II Wireless Intercom System to its Nationwide Inventory of Audio Visual Rental Equipment
Rentex is pleased to announce that it has added the Clear-com FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system to its nationwide inventory of audio visual rental equipmentBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FreeSpeak II is a high-performance wireless intercom solution that brings crystal clear wireless communications to live events, broadcast, and other large-scale productions.
Rentex has announced the addition of the Clear-Com FreeSpeak II wireless communication solution to its nationwide inventory, expanding its already extensive catalog of audio equipment rentals. The FreeSpeak II is an enhanced DECT-based wireless intercom system that’s designed to deliver superior digital audio quality over a large wireless range, while also simplifying the process of setting up and operating a wireless intercom system.
The FreeSpeak II is a highly-extensible intercom platform that’s comprised of a base station, active antenna transceivers, belt-packs, and optional antenna splitters. The core of the solution, the FreeSpeak II Base 2 base station, is an updated version of the popular first-generation FreeSpeak base station. It provides dual digital signal transmission over the 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands, multiple two- and four-wire ports for partyline connectivity, and GPO connectivity.
The signal range of the system can be quickly enlarged by placing FreeSpeak II active antennas at the outer edge of the system’s RF footprint. When powered by the base station, these active antennas can be placed up to 800 feet away. However, when receiving power locally the active antennas can be placed up to 3200 feet from the base station. This enables the FreeSpeak II system to not only provide a crystal-clear audio signal across large venues, but also makes it easier to ensure a strong intercom signal in areas like the backstage or props rooms, which can sometimes suffer from poor wireless signal quality. The FreeSpeak II-Based2 base station comes with two antennas ports, but can be expanded to accommodate up to ten antennas using the five-way antenna splitter included in the solution.
To compliment the system’s antenna system and base station, the FreeSpeak II belt-packs have also been redesigned to make their operation more comfortable and intuitive. Housed inside a rugged rubberized over-mold casing, the tough and lightweight FreeSpeak II belt-packs are IP-65 dust and water resistant. They provide multiple full-duplex intercom channels per user, and have been designed with other special features to make the engineer’s job easier. This includes a “listen again” function that replays the most recent audio signal received by the belt-pack with the push of a single button, and a bottom-mounted LED flashlight to assist engineers working in dark or dimly lit areas. The belt-packs provide up to 18 hours of continuous usage on a single charge, can be recharged at either the base station or via USB.
Rob Garvey, Sales Manager at Rentex, “Clear-Com has always produced really exciting products, and once we demoed the FreeSpeak II ourselves, we knew our clients would be eager to begin cross-renting it from us. It’s truly a next-generation wireless intercom solution. It provides outstanding audio quality over a great distance. It’s flexible, and can be configured to excel in pretty much any production environment imaginable. For a system of this capability, it’s also very easy to set up and configure. We expect the system to have broad appeal among all of our clients that are seeking a high-end wireless intercom solution.”
Founded in 1980, Rentex is one of the largest and most trusted wholesale providers of audio visual, production, and computer rental equipment in the nation. Rentex is a longtime leader in the cross-rental market supplying many of the nation’s largest companies with complete audio visual rentals and 24/7 sales & technical supports. Rentex can deliver nationwide within 24 hours and offers same day delivery to most major cities. To view all available rental equipment and request a rental quote, visit www.rentex.com or call 800-574-1702.
