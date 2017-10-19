Pacific Coast Wrestling® Announces Stacked Card for Refuse to Lose

Refuse to Lose Poster Sandman/Funk vs. WARBEAST Penta El Zero M vs. John Hennigan

Terry Funk and Sandman to Return; Stan Hansen to Appear on December 1 in Wilmington, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based professional wrestling promotion, Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCWTM) announced the card for its December 1 event, Refuse to Lose, which features a main event of the hardcore icon, The Sandman, teaming with the hardcore legend, Terry Funk, challenging WARBEAST for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

The event, which takes place in Wilmington, CA, also features a heavyweight title match pitting former champion, Penta El Zero M, versus current champion, John Hennigan; and a light heavyweight title match with international superstar Zack Sabre Jr. challenging Southern California favorite, Douglas James.

The complete card is:

PCW Tag Team Title Match

Sandman/Terry Funk vs. WARBEAST (c) (Fatu/Josef) with Kevin Sullivan

PCW Heavyweight Title Match

Penta El Zero M vs. John Hennigan (c)

PCW Light Heavyweight Title Match

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Douglas James (c)

Mecha Wolf vs Davey Richards

Alexander Hammerstone vs. Brian Cage

Ethan Page vs. Willie Mack

Brody King vs. Joe Graves

This event comes off the heels of PCW Demonized, in which Funk, who was at the event a part of a meet and greet with fans, came to the ring after intermission and was delivering a speech to the fans when he was interrupted by legend, Sullivan. Sullivan told Funk to “get the f@ck out of the ring” and WARBEAST hit the ring. Funk retreated just as the hardcore icon, Sandman entered through the venue’s front door with Masada. The crowd erupted as the pair hit the ring, and a melee ensued - tables and chairs were broken; beer was spilled, as was blood. The match ended in a no contest when Josef hung the Sandman outside the ring with a chain, and Funk made the save.

Funk was then spiked repeatedly in the head by Josef, which left the hardcore legend a bloody mess in need of medical attention. The Sandman made the save, clearing the ring with his cane, setting up the main event for Refuse to Lose.

Tickets and information are available at PCWLive.com.

About Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW)

Based in the heart of the South Bay of Los Angeles, Pacific Coast Wrestling (PCW) brings exciting, hard hitting professional wrestling action to Wilmington, CA. PCW offers a blend of Japanese strong style and old school pro wrestling (1970s and 80s NWA) and features some of the best independent wrestlers in the world, including former ECW, WWE and TNA Champion Rob Van Dam, lucha and AAA star, John Hennigan (aka Johnny Mundo/John Morrison), Penta 0 M, WARBEAST, the Samoan Werewolf Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone, Willie Mack and more. For more information regarding Pacific Coast Wrestling, please visit pcwlive.com or facebook.com/pacificcoastwrestling.

