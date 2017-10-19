New Public Policy Resource Launches on FelixRippy.com and USA Herald
Felix Rippy, JD, public policy researcher
Felix Rippy launched two resources for research and commentary on public policy. Topics include everything from reforming the justice system to public financing
In 1984, Rippy graduated from Harvard with a Bachelor’s degree in History. He later earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas in 1988 and Masters in Business Administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana in 1992. Since then, he has dedicated his life to working in the arena of law and public policy in his own law firm as an an elected official in Indiana.
Rippy has researched issues that are vital in today’s world. For example, one of his key pieces focuses on the need for the Indiana University system to develop a clear and useable policy about First Amendment rights for students and journalists on campus. His policy ideas are in response to the debacle at the University of Missouri that resulted in the firing of one associate professor and a decline in enrollment.
Rippy also has focused on the problem with school funding. On his public policy blog, FelixRippy.com, he addresses the fiscal issues in Muncie, Indiana in the Muncie Community Schools. This district is being fiscally managed by an emergency team. Rippy addresses his concern with emergency managers using the typical playbook that involves closing schools to reduce expenses. Instead, he shares policies that have worked in other districts around the United States.
When looking at Rippy’s ideas for public policies, it is clear that his education has played a role in their creation. He did not stop his education after his JD and MBA from Indiana University. In 2017, he earned his Graduate Certificate in Public Management from the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs. While earning this certificate, Rippy researched and co-authored another policy piece that will be featured on his website. His most recent work features policies on public safety. Readers at USA Herald will be interested to see what he has to say about the state of public safety in the Midwest, especially in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.
Rippy’s policies are thoughtful and well-researched. He clearly cares about public schools, public safety, and First Amendment rights as foundations for liberty in the United States and his home state of Indiana. His ideas on FelixRippy.com and The USA Herald will inspire others to take positive action to better their schools, neighborhoods, and social circles.
