Mr David Johnson is Appointed as the Master of The Worshipful Company of Management Consultants #WCOMC in London #UK

Very special day in the UK capital city of London & for The Worshipful Company of Management Consultants or WCoMC as New Master David Johnson Appointed

WCoMC brings together the modern skills of our profession with the tradition of the City Livery.” — WCoMC

LONDON , LONDON , UK, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th of October is a very special day in the UK's capital city of London for, The Worshipful Company of Management Consultants (WCoMC) as the new company Master, Mr David Johnson BA,FCMA,FIMC, will be formally appointed for his coming year of office.

David Johnson,is a very accomplished Management Consultant and will also be supported by his inspirational wife, Dr Mary Linington whom we will also refer to as the Mistress of the company! Jackie their daughter also collectively works with David and makes a superb team member that promotes the important business community communications for education about the WCOMC that is delivered every year along together with fund raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The WCoMC is a modern Livery Company based in London and follows the tradition of Livery thus,formally robes the Master together with a chain that is shared when installing the new Master whom in turn installs the new Wardens and Court Assistants for the next year.

A special Installation Dinner on the 19th of October will also be enjoyed after David Johnson's installation and held at London's historic Vinter's Hall, this an example of venues where the WCoMC entertain.

This year, 2017, also marks the WCOMC 25th anniversary where, the new Master, David Johnson will share his plans and aspirations for his year as Master of the company.

The WCOMC have also had wonderful help and guidance,this year from all of the Management Consultant's business community and shared superb events and raised money for charity. As a result events are really making impact to support industry training needs and align actual needs to gain expert speakers from various top UK companies.

Laurent Lemaitre FCMI will be the special guest speaker at the dinner.

Laurent has recently joined CMI as Head of Member Development with responsibility for the growth and success of the Professional Registration and Member Career Development.

Previously, Laurent worked for Pearson as Head of Stakeholder Relationships for their international qualifications, and another professional body promoting the value of professional registration within industry.

In addition, Sir George Cox, one of WCoNC founding members, also a previous master and major figure in the management consultancy profession, will attend this years events to celebrate the first quarter century anniversary of the #WCoMC London Livery company.

Sir George Cox was the University of Warwicks Pro-Chancellor and chaired the University Council. Sir George began his first term of office as Pro-Chancellor in August 2012 and ended his second term of office as Pro-Chancellor on 31 July 2017. Sir George has served as an independent member of the University Council since 2004. He also served on the Finance and General Purposes Committee, the Nominations Committee, the Honorary Degree Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Sir George was knighted for services to business in 2006 and holds honorary awards in the following: Hon.Fellow Queen Mary University of London; Hon.DUniv University of Middlesex; Hon.DBA University of Wolverhampton; Hon.DDes de Montfort University; Hon.DCL University of Northumbria; Hon.DSc University of Huddersfield; and, Hon.DSC Cranfield University. Sir George is an Honorary Life Fellow of the Institute of Directors, an Honorary Fellow of the Institution of Engineering Designers, and is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists.

Sir George has a BSc (Aero Eng) from Queen Mary University of London and is a Companion of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Companion of the Chartered Management Institution.

Sir George is a past Board Member of NYSE-Euronext, the global exchange group and an independent director of Shorts, the aerospace company. He is a past Director General of the Institute of Directors and the past Chair of the Design Council.

Sir George started his professional life as an aeronautical engineer. As an entrepreneur, he formed the highly regarded IT consulting and research company, Butler Cox, in 1977, developed it, floated it on the London Stock Exchange, and presided over its sale to a major international group in 1991. As a corporate executive, he was Managing Director of Unisys UK, before taking over responsibility for all European systems and services businesses. As Senior Independent Director of LIFFE (the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange) until 2002, he played a significant part in overseeing the restructuring and turnaround of the Exchange.

We are also delighted to be welcoming Anne Denholme, the Royal Academy of Music prize winning Welsh harpist and the fifth Official Harpist to HRH The Prince of Wales. She will play a selection of music during the reception and dinner.

As usual, the Sea Cadets, whom we proudly support through our Charitable Trust, will provide the Carpet Guard.

They have excelled this year, crewing the first British ship in 31 years to win Sail Training International's Tall Ships Races in their new training brig built in 2014, TS Royalist. The ship was formally named by The Princess Royal in 2015 and bears our Company's name as one of the patrons and sponsors.

Future event updates will be shared at the WCoMC installation dinner together with the amazing news that at the Global Symposium on the 15th of November 2017 a lecture from industry expert Mr Tom Peters will be happening.

Also, Shop Talk, a change management event will be held on the 28th of November. So a very, action packed social; calendar again for the members of the WCoMC.

Additional information about the Worshipful Company of Management Consultants (WCoMC) is available on the company's website www.wcomc.org along with contact information so you can find out more about this fantastic Livery Company in London, UK.

Watch out for new developments on social media with our hashtags & please share #WCOMC on twitter and social media #wcomc.

