Hewins Financial Advisors Joins Industry Leaders to Talk Cloud and ECM Technology at BoxWorks 2017

It's about taking Box from simply being a platform to really tailoring it to work with your business.” — Ben Watson

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing to stay abreast of advancements in technology and innovation across industries, Hewins Financial Advisors, LLC’s (Hewins) technology manager, Ben Watson, served as a panel speaker at this year’s BoxWorks conference in San Francisco. In its quest to build “digital-first companies,” Box has established itself as a leader in cloud content management, with more than 41 million users and 74,000 businesses on its platform. The conference — which drew approximately 5,000 thought leaders, partners and customers — brought together top influencers in the IT space to share best practices for using enterprise content management (ECM) technology to increase business productivity and collaboration.

Historically, the financial services industry has not been on the leading edge of technology innovations, compared to other sectors. However, over the past decade, “FinTech,” or “financial technology,” has become a serious game-changer — serving as leverage for firms looking to target the growing demographic of next-gen, tech-savvy investors, and as a catalyst for systemizing operations and increasing efficiencies. This spotlight on technological innovation is represented at Hewins, where Watson is responsible for streamlining the firm’s technology operations systems and incorporating new platforms.

Watson has broad experience in FinTech and a deep knowledge of the Box platform, which he has successfully implemented at Hewins. At this year’s BoxWorks conference, Watson described Hewins’ road to embracing cloud content management and using Crooze — a custom solution that interacts with Box — to further enhance the software to suit the firm’s needs. “It's about taking Box from simply being a platform to really tailoring it to work with your business,” says Watson. “It's important for companies to know that they have options within the overall system to make changes and unlock the potential for their own organizations.”

According to Watson, one of the biggest hurdles companies face in implementing new technology solutions is a lack of support or engagement from leadership, which can diminish company-wide adoption. Hewins’ focus on the overall client experience, and on the rise of millennial investors and employees, have been key factors in its positive response to FinTech. With the millennial demographic on its way to becoming the nation’s largest living generation, according to Pew Research Center, Hewins has pivoted to look forward with its technology solutions to accommodate new needs and preferences. From an internal perspective, the introduction of tools like Box help the firm foster a culture of innovation and fine-tune its processes so advisors can continue to provide exemplary service to their clients.

Hewins Financial Advisors, LLC (Hewins) —headquartered in California — is a registered investment advisor. Hewins has offices across the nation and is an affiliate of Wipfli LLP, a national accounting and consulting firm. Hewins provides integrated financial planning and investment management solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and retirement plans. Learn more at www.hewinsfinancial.com. Hewins is not affiliated with either Box or Crooze. This press release should not be viewed as Hewins’ endorsement of either company.