Cogent Cares Sponsors Fall 2017 Trailblaze Challenge to Benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina
Cogent Analytics sponsors the Fall 2017 Trailblaze Challenge to benefit the Make-A-Wish Central and Western NC, a 28.3 mile hike of the Foothills Trail.GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greensboro, North Carolina – October 16, 2017 – Cogent Analytics, through the Cogent Cares initiative, sponsors the Fall 2017 Trailblaze Challenge to benefit the Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina through a 28.3 mile hike in the terrain of the Foothills Trail.
Cogent Analytics founded the Cogent Cares initiatives in 2015 and this program allows Cogent to impact non-profits, charities, and local communities. “We established Cogent Analytics as a firm that honors character and integrity. One of the ways we can demonstrate our mission to the community is through Cogent Cares. Our program was established to actively support the communities we interact with daily,” says Rob Braiman, Managing Member.
In addition to the Cogent sponsorship, Monica Lester, a Business Development Coordinator at Cogent, participates in the Fall 2017 Trailblaze Challenge. “This Trailblaze Challenge originally interested me as I wanted to help make a difference and bring awareness to Make-A-Wish but also I wanted make the most of living in North Carolina,” comments Lester. Lester continues “The Cogent Sponsorship boosted my contribution to a level I did not think possible.”
Chris Webber, Development Coordinator for Make-A-Wish Central and Western Carolina states “This weekend, 82 hikers from across Central and Western North Carolina will embark on a 28.3 mile, one day hike on the Foothills Trail in Upstate South Carolina. In addition to training for this challenge, our hikers are on pace to raise over $270,000 for our local Make-A-Wish chapter, which will help us grant roughly 45 wishes to kids here in our community”
Cogent Analytics is a business management consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina that is recognized as an Inc. 500 honoree and holds a A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. Cogent provides powerful solutions with integrity and transparency to privately-held businesses throughout the United States. Cogent partners with clients to identify areas of financial opportunity, improve organizational efficiencies, and accelerate leadership goals. Visit www.CogentAnalytics.com or email MediaInquiries@CogentAnalytics.com for more information.
Make-A-Wish® Central & Western North Carolina covers 51 counties from Burlington west. Our chapter has granted more than 4,000 wishes since its inception in 1985 and has never turned down an eligible wish. Visit nc.wish.org
