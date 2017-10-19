New drug from investment ready start up shows promise for therapy of Alzheimer’s and other dementia disorders

LONDON, UK, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boundary Capital investment company AB-Polyblok has today filed a patent application following the results of in-vitro & in-vivo experiments that have shown that their drug appears to reverse the effects of the key misfolded proteins associated with all three dementia diseases states.

AB-Polyblok Limited (ABP) was formed in 2016 to develop and exploit a specific drug initially in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. They secured funding from the venture capital company Boundary Capital originally in March 2016 and a follow-on round in March 2017.

Spurred on by experimental data that indicated that the drug could reverse the suppression of potentiation in brain cells induced by misfolded Amyloid Beta proteins, ABP decided to investigate whether the drug was capable of eliciting the same response with other proteinopathy based dementia diseases such as Huntingdon’s and Parkinson’s.

The drug tackles reversing the three key misfolded proteins Amyloid Beta, Tau, and Synuclein which form plaques in the brain that are associated with these diseases. Over the past 18 months, the R&D on in-vitro and now in-vivo has now been able to show that when the drug is applied to brain cells that have had their potentiation (ability to transmit charge) supressed there is a significant increase in potentiation when the drug is applied.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the largest cause of dementia with an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2015. This number will almost double every 20 years, reaching 74.7 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050. Much of the increase will be in developing countries. Already 58% of people with dementia live in developing countries, but by 2050 this will rise to 68%. There are several drugs to temporarily relieve symptoms and a huge amount of R&D with different approaches although all are long-term projects with few breakthroughs to date.

Boundary Capital appoints ‘Venturers’ who both co-invest alongside Boundary and take an active role in the development to supercharge the development and reducing the risk and costs. The Venturer in ABP is Dr Adrian Parton MBE who brings a wealth of experience in successful commercialization of life sciences. The team has also been strengthened by the addition of Dr Ian Tomlinson as a shareholder and advisor who has a wealth of experience in the drug discovery industry.

Parton says: “It is exciting to be part of a programme that could have such a high societal impact. Whilst we don’t know how the future trials will go, the results were at the top end of our expectations and we hope that the work will ultimately be able to improve the lives of dementia patients in the future”.

