Armour Comms selected by Huckworthy for secure communications for US Govt, finance and legal sectors
Armour Mobile meets stringent criteria required by noted commercial wireless specialist and US Department of Defence Mentor Protégé Program ParticipantLONDON, UK, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London - Armour Communications, a leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced that Armour Mobile has been selected by Huckworthy, a HUBZone certified small business and US Department of Defence Mentor Protégé Program Participant under The Boeing Company, to be an integral part of Huckworthy’s technology solutions. As a small business government contractor in the US, Huckworthy specialises in developing and providing communication solutions in advanced cellular technology, partnering with leading technology innovators to deliver certified and proven commercial products. The company selected Armour Mobile for its ability to be offered as a private or cloud hosted solution, its ability to deliver voice, video, messaging and data transfer security with internationally recognised certifications, and a trusted UK based pedigree.
Armour Mobile enables secure collaboration between trusted colleagues when discussing commercially sensitive information such as corporate intellectual property, financial transactions and customer details. Armour Mobile prevents mobile communications including voice, messaging, file transfers, video or even conferencing from being intercepted by illicit or unwarranted surveillance, keeping both conversations and associated metadata private. Importantly, Armour Mobile can provide this not just in a local environment, but also internationally for the global corporate traveller.
David Howgill, President of Huckworthy said; “Working for both government and high value clients in the financial and legal sectors, our focus is on finding, evaluating and integrating the latest, and most trusted, technology solutions. We have offered commercially encrypted communications for some years, and after thorough research and due diligence we have now selected Armour Mobile as best in class when offered as part of our integrated solutions. We’re proud to offer Armour Mobile in the USA for both our government end clients, and commercially through our reseller partner networks.”
David Holman, a director at Armour Communications commented; “This partnership reinforces our proven experience in delivering secure mobile communications against the most demanding certification and performance criteria. Huckworthy has a noteworthy background in delivering communications solutions that ensure security of the highest level for its clients, both government and commercial, and we are delighted to have met their stringent requirements.”
Armour Mobile provides secure voice calls, video calls, one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video conference calls, file attachments and sent/received/read message status. It is FIPS-140-2 validated and has been awarded many other certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and is included in the NATO catalogue.
