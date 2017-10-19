New York State’s Extremely Dangerous & Deadly Mental Health Care System

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

A fraudulent system rampant with physical and sexual abuse, neglect, deaths and massive cover-ups

Instead of moving to end the massive Medicaid Fraud Ponzi Scheme, Governor Andrew Cuomo, doubled down to protect and shield it.” — Michael Carey- Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billions of Medicaid dollars flood into New York State annually that is supposed care for people with disabilities, yet most of this money certainly is not going to provide safe care and services as required by federal law. US Code 42 Section 15009 is quite clear that State and federal Medicaid funds are only to go to programs that provide safe care and services that are free from abuse and neglect, not programs and agencies that are rampant with abuse and neglect. There are numerous widely known extremely dangerous and deadly facilities by New York State officials, yet the State continues to license and allow them to operate- no questions asked? Many facilities have astronomical numbers of deaths, why are these facilities or group homes not being shut down? http://www.nytimes.com/2011/11/06/nyregion/at-state-homes-simple-tasks-and-fatal-results.html . The misappropriation of massive amounts of federal tax dollars, which is Medicaid fraud, is not being stopped in New York State because the corruption goes all the way to the top. http://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/Medicaid-Committee-Report-ANS-2.pdf How is it that bogus not for profits continue paying their top administrators massive salaries using Medicaid funds, as reported by the New York Times, and there is no money even to do simple drug testing or pay direct care staff a fair wage? http://www.nytimes.com/2011/12/14/nyregion/caring-for-disabled-at-home-nonprofits-swim-in-new-york-state-money.html This press release was triggered by a simple email from a woman asking me where I was getting my numbers of 11-13 deaths every day occurring within New York State’s mental health care system. This was my response, “Thank you for emailing. Death numbers are from State documents (Justice Center -really Unjust Center) that I obtained through Freedom of Information Law (FOIL). New York State will literally do almost anything to minimize this fact and the fact that almost ALL criminally negligent deaths, which are also staggering in scope, are covered-up and kept from local authorities and any legitimate independent criminal investigation.” http://www.justicecenter.ny.gov/sites/default/files/documents/JusticeCenterDeathReportingClarification12-17-15.pdf and https://apnews.com/34c9c059196a4b70bc8ded92d2fbe4b7/9-deaths-no-charges-raise-questions-about-oversight-agency I then simply told her that, “New York State's mental health care system is extremely dangerous and deadly!” http://www.nytimes.com/2011/11/06/nyregion/at-state-homes-simple-tasks-and-fatal-results.html The truth must be told and families with loved ones in these facilities need to know that literally almost every imaginable safety and abuse prevention measure that they could think of or that they would assume was in place to protect their loved one is not in place. This is why 7,800 calls are reported on average every month to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s abuse hotline for the disabled. These are the reported cases of abuse and neglect, multiple times this massive number are never witnessed or reported. There are massive systemic failures, yet Governor Cuomo is doing nothing to stop or prevent the rampant abuse, neglect or staggering numbers of deaths. There is no getting around the truth of what is going on, the big question is why has Governor Cuomo looked the other way for many years, as the State’s Attorney General with full knowledge of the scope of crimes and deaths of our most vulnerable disabled and the criminal cover-ups of most, and as the governor for almost seven years? It is believed that the main reasons for this “gross a deliberate indifference” towards the safety, health and lives of people with disabilities is because of the massive Medicaid fraud and the litigation concerns.Instead of moving to end the massive Medicaid Fraud Ponzi Scheme, Governor Andrew Cuomo, doubled down to protect and shield it. After the award winning New York Times “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html which was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize, Governor Cuomo took numerous decisive actions to protect the system, the team players and the abusers of the disabled, instead of 1,000,000 New Yorkers with disabilities in danger. Even the New York Times Editorial Board was shocked that Governor Cuomo did nothing to really stop of prevent the rampant abuse, neglect or deaths after their massive investigative reporting series. http://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html Governor Cuomo actually used the New York Times “Abused and Used” series to change internal policy and violate Freedom of Information laws to try to hide the further disclosure of damning documents and information that could come out against him or his agencies. Here is the AP News story link followed by some of the most enlightening portions regarding what Governor Cuomo did to conceal documents and evidence of serious State and federal crimes http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sdut-cuomos-office-tightly-controls-public-records-2014oct23-story.html “Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office four years ago promising the most transparent administration in history, but journalists and advocacy groups say his office instead tightly controls requests for public records on anything controversial and routinely delays or denies their release.For decades, responding to requests under New York's Freedom of Information Law was the responsibility of individual state agencies. Current and former state officials say that began to change a year into Cuomo's administration, and now such requests are often routed through the governor's legal counsel.Travis Proulx, former director of communications for the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, said the shift was a reaction to an embarrassing story — a 2011 New York Times series on abuse of the disabled in state care that was based largely on public records."The agency FOILs records officer became a phone operator, not the point person," Proulx said. "All the process was taken out of their hands and their judgment and placed with the Second Floor," he said referring to the governor's offices on the second floor of the Capitol in Albany.Since the change, FOIL officers immediately notify higher-ups in their agency, as well as the governor's office to flag any information requests that "might not come across as favorable to the administration," Proulx said. When all the information is compiled in response to the request, it is sent to the governor's office, and the counsel's office reviews it.Several current state officials backed up that account but weren't authorized to discuss it and declined to be quoted, even anonymously, for fear of punishment.”Governor Andrew Cuomo took numerous decisive actions to protect the unsafe and extremely dangerous system and corruption following the “Abused and Used” series that came out throughout 2011, his first year as governor. Governor Cuomo shut down all private legal advocacy organizations that could go into any of these facilities at anytime to protect and advocate for the disabled. Governor Cuomo, ensured that people that abused the disabled or provided them negligent care and services were protected and shielded by having all reporting of abuse, neglect or deaths go to his own abuse and death hotlines, instead of 911. Governor Cuomo, changed the level to determine abuse from “some credible evidence” to a preponderance of evidence” and allowed the negligent providers to determine for themselves, in most cases, if abuse or deaths in their own facilities is substantiated or not. None of this was to protect innocent and extremely vulnerable children and adults with disabilities, but instead to protect a Medicaid Fraud Ponzi Scheme of epic proportion.Federal Criminal and Civil Rights investigations of Governor Cuomo and other top State officials by the US Department of Justice are critical. Federal crimes are being committed and countless innocent and extremely vulnerable children and adults with disabilities are being severely harmed or killed in New York State’s extremely dangerous and deadly system, this evil must be stopped now.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers