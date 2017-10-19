The best of Greek food catering in Los Angeles

Those who need catering for events from 10 people to several hundred in Los Angeles can add Greek food of that list of available options.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphi Greek puts the same suite of food that has made it a "highly recommended" stop on Trip Advisor on the road as a catering service. Owner Roozbeh Farahanipour decided to go into the catering business at the request of dine-in customers.

"They kept telling me how incredible the food is and how much they would like to have it served at special events. I decided to listen to them, always a good a business decision, and we launched our catering service," he said.

Menus range from the very simple to the very elegant for the most formal of occasions.

"We also offer carry-out tray service. If you just want to have a party and need something for the guest to munch, we have that covered too," Farahanipour said.

Delphi Greek offers breakfast lunch and dinner menus in the catering service. With prices ranging from $5.99 per person to $29.99, the costs are also reasonable.

"Another thing that sets us apart is the amount of lead time we need. Most places want you to book weeks to a few days ahead. If you have 50 or fewer people, we need two hours to have everything ready. If you have more than 50 people, we need four hours," Farahanipour said. "Of course, we'd like a more time, we can meet your needs on a short notice."

For more information about catering in LA, visit www.delphigreek.com.

Voted "Best Catering in Los Angeles"