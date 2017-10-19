Jennifer Townsend honored with the Film Director Award by Santa Cruz Film Festival

Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise Key Art Monument Valley

Jennifer Townsend, first time director of documentary 'Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise' wins Best Director Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Townsend wins Best Director Award at the Santa Cruz Film Festival last week for ‘Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise.’ "I couldn't be happier with the response to the film," said Townsend. "It's definitely making an impact. At Q&A, audiences speak to its timeliness. They reference the #METOO compaign and the Weinstein scandal."

‘Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise’ screens at LA Femme International Film Festival, which features content created by women producers, writers, and directors from around the world. The 13th Annual Festival is held at Regal Cinemas at LA LIVE and runs from October 19 – 22, 2017. ‘Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise’ screens Thursday, October 19th at 2:00 pm. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.lafemme.org/tickets/

Earlier this week Townsend was interviewed on KUCI radio program ‘Get the Funk Out’ by host Janeane Bernstein. Townsend discussed her both her film and passion for starting conversations that can change the world.

‘Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise’ is an award-winning documentary about how women experience the world. Clips from ‘Thelma & Louise’ serve as a catalyst for intimate stories by viewers who saw the film in 1991 and shared their feelings in personal letters at that time. The same women and men were located 25 years later to revisit their reactions to the iconic film.

Townsend, a Seattle filmmaker, traveled around the country to make the film over a three-year period. Preview audiences praise it’s authenticity, power, and ability to capture the zeitgeist of our era. The trailer, history, shared stories, and blog entries may be found on the film website at www.CatchingSightOf.com .

About Far Beyond Film

Far Beyond Film, LLC is a Seattle-based company focused on producing films with a relevant social message. Producer/Director, Jennifer Townsend, founded the company in 2014 with her first production goal clearly in mind: making a feature documentary about ‘Thelma & Louise.’

