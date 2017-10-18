Lawsuit Filed in Northern California Wine Country Fires by Law Firm of Robins Cloud

Lawsuit alleges PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas & Electric Company's equipment came into contact with vegetation, sparking Wine Country Fires.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Monica-based law firm of Robins Cloud has filed a lawsuit arising from the Wine Country Fires, alleging that PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas & Electric Company are responsible for the harm caused to homeowners Wayne and Jennifer Harvell. The complaint was filed today in San Francisco County Superior Court (Case #CGC-17-561937 ).

"The immediate filing of this lawsuit will ensure that PG&E does not destroy any critical evidence," said attorney Bill Robins. "The lawsuit will allow us to take the depositions of key PG&E executives and officials and to obtain all relevant records related to the Wine Country Fires," added Robins.

The lawsuit alleges that PG&E knew that drought-like conditions existed, resulting in a high fire danger. As such, the potential damage from a fire would likely result in the loss of life, significant destruction to real and personal property and harm to members of the general public, according to the lawsuit. The complaint further alleges that PG&E failed to properly maintain and to repair power lines while also negligently failing to properly trim, prune and maintain vegetation near their electrical equipment. The lawsuit alleges that the defendant’s electrical equipment came into contact with vegetation as a result of failing to conduct frequent inspections of their equipment, sparking the Wine Country Fires.

The Harvells seek compensation for personal property loss along with the emotional harm caused by this life-changing tragedy. "This fire has been devastating to our family and to our entire community," said Wayne Harvell. He added, "Some things can be replaced, but it is the things we cannot replace that is so tragic — pictures and videos of our family’s memories that we will never be able to look at again. We hope through the filing of this lawsuit that we can achieve justice and to help to prevent this type of destruction from occurring again.” The Harvells lived on Mocha Lane in Santa Rosa.

"This lawsuit seeks to the change the way PG&E or other utilities operate in the future, resulting in safer conditions for California residents," said Robins. Robins Cloud filed the lawsuit along with Donald Edgar of the Edgar Law Firm in Santa Rosa.

About Robins Cloud, LLP

Robins Cloud LLP has a team of highly skilled legal professionals who are committed to assisting clients to recover from their losses. In his over twenty-five year career, Attorney Bill Robins has represented over twenty five thousand individuals harmed through wrongful corporate conduct. Robins is a nationally recognized trial lawyer, and has helped his clients obtain over $350,000,000 in jury verdicts.