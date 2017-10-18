Public Service Presentation Links Scoring Factors with Perfection: FICO 850 Combination Unlocked for All

Credit Captain Howe's 2014 credit score disclosure notice from SunTrust Bank

SubscriberWise founder and USA Credit Captain David E. Howe continues to shape FICO and world financial history through educational bequest to fellow citizens

Credit is not a game but people who don't play loose.” — Credit Captain and FICO Highest Achiever David Howe

DENVER, CO, USA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise (www.subscriberwise.com), the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced the publication of the most informative, instructive, and insightful FICO and credit video production ever presented to the U.S.A. and global adult credit consuming population.

The 30-minute in-depth presentation covers a general overview of the primary credit scoring factors correlated to simultaneous tri-bureau FICO 850 perfection at Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Beyond the common sense talking points that are known to many, Credit Captain Howe goes far-beyond the self-proclaimed ‘credit experts’ and describes the granular details that consistently generate the highest possible credit scores across every known, and even little known, scoring models – educational, industry, and otherwise.

The presentation evolved over a 3-year period and depicts Howe’s personal credit rankings in the 99th percentile and higher across industry and educational scoring models. In 2014, for example, SunTrust Bank mailed Howe a federally mandated ‘credit score disclosure notice’ informing him that “Your credit score ranks higher than 100 percent of U.S. consumers.” The notice also documented the existence of perfect 850 lender-based FICO scores.

The presentation concludes with commentary from the Credit Captain asking consumers to constantly pursue the standard of excellence while also never agonizing over credit and recognizing there are always options.

Watch ‘The FICO Secret Sauce’ now on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6HZTdL-EfOs

Watch ‘The FICO Secret Sauce’ now on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CreditCzar

