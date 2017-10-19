Issued by The Mars Generation

The Mars Generation Opens Applications For 2018 Space Camp Scholarships

TMG Space Camp Scholars 2017

TMG Space Camp Scholars 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mars Generation (TMG) is pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for full-paid scholarships to Space Camp located in Huntsville, Alabama for summer of 2018. The scholarships include full tuition, flight suits, transportation and spending money. This is the third year of operation for this unique program.

To apply students will need to first verify they reach the following qualifications:
*Must be age 15-17 as of July 1, 2018
*Have interest and aptitude in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) subjects
*Live in the continental U.S. (Lower 48 states)
*Never have attended Space Camp
*Be available to attend Space Camp the week of July 7-July 14, 2018
*Demonstrate financial need – determined by student being at or below the income guidelines for free lunch set in the USDA free lunch program.

To apply students will fill out an application form, submit a short video introducing themselves and explaining why they think STEM education and/or space exploration are important to humankind and also have a teacher or mentor submit a recommendation. For complete application information please go to TheMarsGeneration.org/scholarships

The deadline for student applications is January 15, 2018.

The Mars Generation Space Camp Scholarship program is a unique program offering support beyond the estimated $2,000 for tuition and transportation fees to attend the camp. To prepare TMG Scholars for the awe-inspiring experience of attending Space Camp and completion of their outreach project, students and parents will receive guidance from The Mars Generation’s Space Camp Scholarship program committee. Students will also receive guidance for their outreach project from this committee.

About The Mars Generation
The Mars Generation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States. The organization is volunteer-driven with a board of directors that includes astronauts, engineers, scientists and professionals from the nonprofit and business communities. With a reach of more than 25 million people since 2015 and a social media following of more than one million people the organization has served more than 10,200 students and adults from around the world through multiple programs including the Student Space Ambassador Program, Future of Space Outreach Program and Space Camp Scholarship Program. TMG is supported by over 450 donors, over 1,000 members, and leading space industry sponsors. Through an innovative approach of leveraging new media technology and providing engaging content and programs the organization aims to excite and educate students and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEM education.

For TMG Space Camp Scholarship Application information click here.

Yvonne Hundshamer
The Mars Generation
612-670-0337
email us here

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, Technology
Press Contact
Yvonne Hundshamer
The Mars Generation
612-670-0337
Share This Story
TMG Space Camp Scholars 2017

TMG Space Camp Scholars 2017

TMG Space Camp Scholars 2017

TMG Space Camp Scholars 2017

Company Details
The Mars Generation
5500 Nicollet Ave s. #19413
Minneapolis
55419 , Minnesota
United States
(612) 670-0337
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The mission of The Mars Generation is to excite young people and adults about human space exploration and STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) education and foster an understanding of the importance of these two elements to the future of humankind on Earth. The goal of the organization is to advance public interest in human space exploration and advocate for NASA’s journey to Mars. The Mars Generation will also serve as a catalyst to identify students with an interest in these areas and nurture their study in STEM education. The focus of the organization is to build a collaborative network of community outreach efforts, working towards a collective goal of educating and exciting young people and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEM education. The outreach will focus not only on exciting people about space, but also educating them about the economic advantage of investing in space exploration.

The Mars Generation

More From This Author
Aerojet Rocketdyne Executive Joins the Advisory Board for The Mars Generation Nonprofit
SIR ISAAC NEWTON REMEMBERED IN LAUNCH OF THE MARS GENERATION UK
The Mars Generation Opens Applications For 2018 Space Camp Scholarships
View All Stories From This Author