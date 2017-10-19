The Mars Generation Opens Applications For 2018 Space Camp Scholarships

TMG Space Camp Scholars 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mars Generation (TMG) is pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for full-paid scholarships to Space Camp located in Huntsville, Alabama for summer of 2018. The scholarships include full tuition, flight suits, transportation and spending money. This is the third year of operation for this unique program.

To apply students will need to first verify they reach the following qualifications:

*Must be age 15-17 as of July 1, 2018

*Have interest and aptitude in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) subjects

*Live in the continental U.S. (Lower 48 states)

*Never have attended Space Camp

*Be available to attend Space Camp the week of July 7-July 14, 2018

*Demonstrate financial need – determined by student being at or below the income guidelines for free lunch set in the USDA free lunch program.

To apply students will fill out an application form, submit a short video introducing themselves and explaining why they think STEM education and/or space exploration are important to humankind and also have a teacher or mentor submit a recommendation. For complete application information please go to TheMarsGeneration.org/scholarships

The deadline for student applications is January 15, 2018.

The Mars Generation Space Camp Scholarship program is a unique program offering support beyond the estimated $2,000 for tuition and transportation fees to attend the camp. To prepare TMG Scholars for the awe-inspiring experience of attending Space Camp and completion of their outreach project, students and parents will receive guidance from The Mars Generation’s Space Camp Scholarship program committee. Students will also receive guidance for their outreach project from this committee.

About The Mars Generation

The Mars Generation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States. The organization is volunteer-driven with a board of directors that includes astronauts, engineers, scientists and professionals from the nonprofit and business communities. With a reach of more than 25 million people since 2015 and a social media following of more than one million people the organization has served more than 10,200 students and adults from around the world through multiple programs including the Student Space Ambassador Program, Future of Space Outreach Program and Space Camp Scholarship Program. TMG is supported by over 450 donors, over 1,000 members, and leading space industry sponsors. Through an innovative approach of leveraging new media technology and providing engaging content and programs the organization aims to excite and educate students and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEM education.

