Arecont Vision SurroundVideo Omni G3 Named 2017 Campus Safety BEST Winner
Arecont Vision SurroundVideo Omni G3 omnidirectional surveillance camera wins Campus Safety award for innovative products.
Campus Safety Magazine, honoring superior products and services for hospital, school, and university protection professionals, has announced the winners of the 2017 Campus Safety BEST Awards, including SurroundVideo Omni G3. Winning entries recognizing superlative security, law enforcement, emergency management, and safety solutions for K-12 institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations were awarded.
“Campus Safety Magazine takes pride in focusing on content that helps protection professionals in the healthcare and education markets keep their students, teachers, patients, visitors, and campuses safe and secure,” said Robin Hattersley Gray, executive editor of Campus Safety.
SurroundVideo Omni G3 is the surveillance industry’s first multi-sensor, adjustable view camera with no-touch, remote setup. This capability ensures easy and rapid installation. The multi-sensor surveillance camera market was created by Arecont Vision in 2006 with the introduction of the first SurroundVideo 180o and 360o panoramic models, followed in 2014 by Omni G1. The SurroundVideo Omni G2 with remote focus was added in 2015. Both the Omni G1 and G2 are industry-award winners in their own right, and continue to be offered alongside the new Omni G3. The three cameras are able to address any market requirement with a range of features and competitive price points.
A single high-definition SurroundVideo camera replaces multiple pan-tilt-zoom or fixed-view single-sensor cameras for a wide range of campus safety requirements, while providing non-stop entire-scene coverage and video streaming. SurroundVideo delivers enhanced high-definition video and improved situational awareness indoors and out. Omni G3 brings remote setup to simplify and speed the installation process while enabling customers to easily change their area of coverage. For example, a stadium may wish for a different view for a sports events versus a concert, and Omni G3 can be remotely adjusted, including use of several pre-set and customer-set coverage options.
SurroundVideo Omni G3 now adds the Campus Safety BEST Award to its growing list of honors. Omni G3 received a New Product of the Year Award at ASIS 2017 in Dallas, TX. The camera has also recently been named a finalist in the ongoing American Security Today ASTORS Homeland Security Awards competition.
All entries in the Campus Safety competition were judged on all aspects involved such as innovation, functionality, and benefits to the installer.
Learn more about the SurroundVideo Omni series here: http://tinyurl.com/y72dyba3
