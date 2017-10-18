Genie Gateway Dispenses the Cure for the Shopping Cart –GiftCard and Check22 Integration
Using Woo Commerce, Magento, Check22 and the Genie GiftCard combination, customers can purchase products at their convenience, and you get paid in five minutes.
Genie Gateway (OTC: GGWY). Optimize your store to sell more
A sale is the destination, and your online store is where customers can either abandon things or finish strong. Using Woo Commerce, Magento, Check22 and the Genie GiftCard combination, customers can purchase your products at their convenience, and you get paid in five minutes.
Thomas E. Skala, CEO of Genie Gateway said, “Over the past several years, ecommerce has transformed how people buy and sell online. Telephone and the Internet provide a fast and easy way for people to purchase things without having to visit an actual store. An online store can reach customers anywhere in the world. In fact, online shopping has become so popular that many merchants sell only online with no physical location, which made it essential for Genie Gateway to introduce the shopping cart, GiftCard and Check22 integration”.
Stuart C. Scamman, Genie Gateway CTO, explained, “It’s important to understand which of the best eCommerce payment processing tools let your online shop flourish as you sell online. Genie Gateway provides several patented payment solutions, enabling your online store to receive payments, online, on the phone, or face-to-face, within five minutes, anytime 24x7x365, from both new and returning customers”.
Mark Newgreen, Genie Gateway CFO, added, ”Just like in a physical store, a cluttered and disorganized e shop display will leave customers frustrated and empty-handed, whereas a streamlined and enjoyable buying process will encourage purchasing”.
Robert A. Peisner, President of Worldwide Merchant Services, Inc., commented “We place a high value on collaboration with clients, as it is the key to creating a functional and beautiful site design that is tailored to a home environment and each client’s unique style, while building an environment that is comfortable for your customers to browse and make purchases for years to come”.
Trudy Reynolds, President of Beverly Hills310, added, “When it comes to customizing any popular Magento or Woo Commerce shopping carts for your website, our Customization Package will satisfy your needs wherever you are and whatever you want to do. We will do our best to maintain scalable architecture and clean code across all processes.”
Jonathan Imm, President of Globility Link Inc., explained another important aspect of the service. “Some Merchants do not have their own established banking relationships and use the services of a PSP (Payment Services Provider). Our services facilitate a truly “Global Commerce Solution”. PSP’s are always interested in knowing about problems customers may be having as soon as possible, so that the PSP can help to resolve the problem. Merchants want the ability to service customers in the largest e-commerce markets in the world. The ability to receive copies of messages about customer problems could make a night and day difference in both of their risk management solutions”.
Randall L. Skala, Genie Gateway Vice President and COO summarized… “This new service is just another example of our many creative ways to help Merchants, their Customers and the ecommerce relationship evolves to the next stage by eliminating obvious problems for everyone.”
For a demonstration please visit: http://PMT.GenieCashBox.com/GeniePlugin/
About Genie Gateway – www.GGWY.Info
Genie Gateway (U.S. OTC: GGWY) - holds the Key to Unlocking a Wide-Open Opportunity by using its patented technology to create a unique environment where customers can communicate and send or receive payments globally in real-time, by integrating Telecommunications, eCommerce, Cable TV and High Speed Internet into a Unified Solution on a single platform.
Genie Gateway focuses on the "low hanging fruit" of un-banked and underserved businesses and consumers that want a fully rounded presence on the internet and by phone, without the cost and complexity of the build-it-yourself approach. By consolidating merchant services, Telecommunications, Cable TV and High Speed Internet providers, Genie Gateway's forward-looking platform blends the products and services needed to operate a business - traditionally purchased from several vendors - into one seamless service.
Genie Gateway is a U.S. registered company trading over the counter under the symbol GGWY.
Genie Gateway has two operating subsidiaries, Summit Digital Inc., and Genie Gateway:
· Summit Digital Inc. is a Multi-System Operator providing Cable TV, High Speed Internet and related services, targeting rural communities as specific high-growth markets within the Cable Television and high speed internet industry.
· Genie Gateway is a forward-looking unified communications and payment processing platform that blends the products and services needed to operate a business, traditionally purchased from several vendors, into one seamless service.
