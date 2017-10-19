Sopheon Awarded Funding for European Research Projects

Funding recognizes Sopheon's contribution to research on disruptors: Internet of Things, real-time decisions, advanced analytics embedded into business process

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for Enterprise Innovation Performance, today announced the award of European funding for innovative research in the framework of the EUREKA/ITEA research program alongside a consortium of project partners. The funding is for two different projects, Medolution (https://itea3.org/project/medolution.html) and PARTNER (https://itea3.org/project/partner.html).

Both research projects focus on developing innovative and intelligent methods and software for real time handling of massive volumes of data across complex scenarios, with emphasis on the healthcare industry. Sopheon’s contribution to these projects focuses on applying the data-driven decision support capabilities of our Accolade® software. Sopheon benefits in return from the collaboration with project partners − research institutes and leading software companies such as Philips Healthcare, Atos/Bull, Siemens Healthcare, Barco, IMEC, KPN and NXP Semiconductors – to develop breakthrough capabilities for commercial application in our software.

In the current digital age, organizations are looking for technologies that allow them to handle unprecedented amounts of information, with speed. This information is drawn from a very incoherent landscape of IT systems and sources, within as well as beyond the physical boundaries of the enterprise. The data to be handled comes from many different sources – structured and unstructured data; metadata from sensor data, images, video – and is reused in the context of big data analysis, internet of things (IoT) techniques, cloud services, etc.

The Accolade software is able to interpret all of this data in real time, irrespective of source or format, based on rules and criteria defined by domain experts and within predefined best practice protocols that are managed by the Accolade system.

Huub Rutten, VP Research and Application Development at Sopheon, stated: “For Sopheon the research is very applicable to our core enterprise innovation management clients and future product strategy. Our work in these projects positions us to develop relationships with some of the leading companies in the world for commercial leverage, and to develop innovative strategic technologies and applications for our target markets. Further, our research discoveries also have the potential to open new market segments for our application.”

This award brings to a total of five the number of research grants awarded to Sopheon since 2009.

ABOUT EUREKA

EUREKA (http://www.eurekanetwork.org/) is an intergovernmental organization for pan-European research and development funding and coordination. EUREKA aims to coordinate efforts of governments, research institutes and commercial companies concerning innovation.

ABOUT ITEA

ITEA (https://itea3.org/) is the EUREKA Cluster program supporting innovative, industry-driven, pre-competitive R&D projects in the area of Software-intensive Systems & Services (SiSS). ITEA stimulates projects in an open community of large industry, SMEs, universities, research institutes, and user organizations.

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability.

Sopheon’s Accolade® solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning.

Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit our www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.