PCIHIPAA Launches OfficeSafe ID™ In Response to The Equifax Breach

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equifax, one of the nation’s three credit reporting agencies, announced on September 7th that it was the victim of a major hack, exposing the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. According to the company, thieves took names, Social Security numbers, birthdates, and addresses. A lesser quantity, but still significant amount, of driver’s license numbers were also stolen. It has been reported that stolen credit card numbers were also part of the breach.

Victims of identity theft often spend laborious and painstaking hours in an attempt to restore their identities. In response to the Equifax breach, PCIHIPAA has partnered with a leading credit monitoring and restoration company to launch OfficeSafe ID™. Beginning today, all of PCIHIPAA’s medical and dental providers, along with their spouses, partners, children (under the age of 25), and parents will receive OfficeSafe ID™ at no additional cost. It will become part of their HIPAA compliance and data breach program with the company. PCIHIPAA is also adding its employees to the new program.

“None of us fully understand the downstream implications of the Equifax breach,” says Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA. Broudy adds, “PCIHIPAA has decided to act proactively by protecting our clients, their families, and all of our employees from the potential consequences. I’ve had my ID compromised and it’s a nightmare to fix. Today, our clients and employees can sleep easier; and that’s a good thing.”

Recently, PCIHIPAA was selected as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Compliance Providers of 2017 by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine. Their OfficeSafe Compliance Program is now used by thousands of medical and dental practices nationwide to mitigate the risks associated with HIPAA compliance and patient data protection.

