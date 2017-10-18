Zerotie, the World’s First Hands Free™ Self-lacing Shoes, creates buzz with debut of Kids line at Texas State Fair

I would say that 9 out of 10 people actually say “Wow!” when they try on a pair and roll-back their foot, they are just amazed.” — Elliot Goodwin, Regional Sales Director , Zerotie

Zerotie, hands free self-lacing shoes are showcasing at the Texas State Fair through this Sunday, October 22nd, 2017. The much-anticipated, new line of Men's, Women's and Children's Fall 2017 Zerotie shoes has been on display throughout the twenty-four day event, in Dallas, at Fair Park on 1300 Robert B Cullum Boulevard and gotten lots of attention from the more than 2 million visitors that annually attend the Fair.

In honor of this special occasion, Zerotie is offering a 20% discount for purchases on www.zerotie.com using the code ZTTexasStateFair2017.

The new Zerotie line has been making its way across the country, at Fairs and Festivals beginning in the Summer of 2017. But not until the brand reached the Texas State Fair, did they unveil their new shoes for Kids. “You wouldn’t believe the reaction we are getting here.” states Elliot Goodwin, Regional Sales Director for the brand. “I have been on site here since the beginning of the Fair. I have been in the shoe industry all my life and have never seen such a “WOW!” factor from people. Oh, and Kids, they are going crazy over them!”

Zerotie is a unique shoe, in that it combines technology with footwear. The patented Zerotie system eliminates the need to bend down to tie and untie your shoes. With Zerotie shoes, there is no button to press or strap to pull. It’s simple and easy to use. To wear the shoe, you simply place your foot in the shoe, draw your foot back to activate the “tying” mechanism and you’re ready to go. Loosening the laces is just as easy. All you have to do is effortlessly press down on the small lever on the back of the shoe with your foot and you step right out. The shoes are absolutely hands free. Once you take them out of the box, you’ll never need to touch them with your hands again.

“This shoe presents a tremendous benefit to so many different types of consumers”, states Evan Cagner, C.E.O. of Synclaire Brands. “It’s really a quality of life product…our technology works great for people who need to tighten and loosen their shoes constantly, and those who take their shoes on and off many times a day; health care professionals, frequent air travelers, triathletes, runners, home services workers, the elderly and disabled, and people with special needs.”

“People are just blown away by the Zerotie lacing system,” states Goodwin. “I would say that 9 out of 10 people actually say “Wow!” when they try on a pair and roll-back their foot, they are just amazed.” In addition to the self-lacing mechanism in the shoe, he also finds that people make assumptions that as a trade-off they are heavy or uncomfortable. “I have had so many people tell me how surprised they are at the comfort and weight of the shoe.”

Goodwin, formerly of Larry’s Shoes, is enjoying being at the Texas State Fair and hearing all the various comments from people as they try on this brand new type of shoe. “Kids just love it! I mean, hey, they don’t’ have to tie their shoes, how cool is that?!” but there is a much greater purpose when it comes to Zerotie, as it is a great product for the many people, kids and adults, who have trouble tying or can’t tie their own shoes. “It’s really such a versatile shoe, it fits so many needs that people don’t even realize until they put them on.”

Zerotie was invented by Greg Johnson, after watching his mother struggle with bending down to tie her shoes due to her severe arthritis. After perfecting the design and technology, he connected with Victoria Staten, Zerotie’s Brand Manager. Ms. Staten spent many years of her career in the shoe business and now consumers all over the country will finally have an opportunity to wear these life changing shoes. “While the idea came from someone who couldn’t physically tie their shoes, we realized we were on to something when we tested it with kids who said they wore them every day and didn’t want to give them back!” states Staten.

The Fall 2017 collection includes Men’s, Women’s and Children’s, starting at a price point of $125USD for Adults and $70USD for Children’s. Zerotie are available now, online at www.zerotie.com as well as select Independent Comfort, Sporting Goods, General Outdoor, Tech Fashion and Children’s retailers nationwide. During the Texas State Fair, Zerotie is showcasing at Grand Place building booth # 38 and offering consumers a 20% discount by going to www.zerotie.com and using code ZTTexasStateFair2017.

