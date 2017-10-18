Attunix Named Microsoft 2017 Partner of the Year
Attunix Corporation is proud to announce being named 2017 Corporate Accounts West Regional Microsoft Partner of the Year at Microsoft’s.
The annual awards recognize top Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Winners were selected from more than 2,800 nominations collected from 115 countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.
“Attunix is the gold standard of a Microsoft partner that always brings their best and operates as a true partner in every aspect,” said Julie Leers, general manager of corporate accounts at Microsoft. “They are responsive, knowledgeable, innovative, and always go the extra mile to help customers.”
The awards took place as part of Microsoft Inspire, formerly known as Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC). The annual event, now in its 14th year, hosted over 17,000 attendees celebrating outstanding achievement across Microsoft’s large community of partners, system integrators and service providers.
“We are pleased to be recognized alongside other leading companies from around the globe,” said Matt O’Donnell, CEO at Attunix. “It reflects the dedication of our employees to constantly innovate and design the best solutions with a customer-first focus.”
O’Donnell, believes that it’s this commitment to innovation, specifically as a purely cloud-based organization, that creates tremendous opportunity ahead for its customers. Microsoft agrees.
According to Leers, “Attunix understands the challenges and opportunities of today’s customers and is guiding the C-suite through their digital transformation.”
About Attunix
Attunix is your trusted cloud advisor—a leader in keeping organizations profitable and competitive in the new cloud era. As you look to the cloud, Attunix can help you build a strategy that aligns to your business goals. Attunix brings you the latest expertise in machine learning, big data, IoT, modern applications, and managed services to accelerate your digital transformation and differentiate your business. Explore what’s possible. www.Attunix.com
