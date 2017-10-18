There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,480 in the last 365 days.

Petra Guard is Expanding Services to King County

We are excited about the growth our company has seen and the opportunity to expand services in King County.”
— Kevin Tweet, co-owner
EATONVILLE, WA, USA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petra Guard is announcing today that we are expanding services to King County. Petra Guard provides concrete polishing and coating services for residential and commercial purposes. Whether it is your garage, basement or patio, we combine the latest products and styles to transform your residential spaces into a luxurious and affordable showpiece. Our flooring systems are beautiful, yet they offer durability and ease of maintenance.

Petra Guard is based out of Eatonville, Washington and is owned by Kevin Tweet and Jim Senn. We take great pride in providing you with superior quality, honest service, and a finished floor that you will be proud to show off to your family, friends, and customers. We work diligently to give you a product that will endure the test of time and hard use. Our installers are friendly and professional, who make it their goal to provide you with a great experience from start to finish.

Kevin Tweet
Petra Guard Coatings
206-931-6048
