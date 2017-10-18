Petra Guard is Expanding Services to King County
Petra Guard is based out of Eatonville, Washington and is owned by Kevin Tweet and Jim Senn. We take great pride in providing you with superior quality, honest service, and a finished floor that you will be proud to show off to your family, friends, and customers. We work diligently to give you a product that will endure the test of time and hard use. Our installers are friendly and professional, who make it their goal to provide you with a great experience from start to finish.
Kevin Tweet
Petra Guard Coatings
206-931-6048
email us here