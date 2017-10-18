ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Piroska Bata of Thrive on Empowerment & Unmasking Your True Potential
ACC GLOBAL NEWS Spotlights Piroska Bata Founder of Thrive on Empowerment & Unmasking Your True Potential, Transformation, Strength and Balance
Toronto, Canada – For some people, once they have the taste of success they’re content to sit back, relax and enjoy. They may soon come to find stagnancy and complacency. Others stay focused, hungry and always prepared themselves for self-development and growth. ACC News Talk Radio proudly welcomes back Piroska Bata, founder of Prisca Sensa and her new company Thrive.
Utilizing nearly three decades of professional nursing experience accompanied by certifications in Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Reiki, Hypnotherapy, Psychotherapy and Coaching; Piroska started Prisca Sensa back in 2013 in order to help others to align their mind, body and soul. As a licensed Neuro-Linguistic Practitioner (NLP), Piroska considers this technique to be one of the most important tools in creating positive change and helping individuals and groups overcome a wide variety of obstacles.
This Fall, Piroska will begin teaching NLP with her company Thrive: Neuro-Linguistic Programming Center. While the classes are targeted towards professionals, Piroska truly believes that everyone is capable of learning the practice of NLP. People can take one of two courses that include licensed practitioner and master practitioner. Surprisingly, people can complete Piroska’s amazing NLP coursework in nine or eleven days.
While Piroska will continue her one on one sessions through Prisca Sensa, she is eager and thrilled to share the power of NLP with all of those searching to assist others with the same drive and devotion she brings to her client base. Communication is key in life and NLP works with the many facets of communicative interactions both verbal and non-verbal.
“The fact is that through NLP, change occurs extremely fast. After only a few sessions, you can see the individual open up to the positive growth in front of them. Thrive will offer experiential courses that will enable people to experience firsthand what NLP is all about. People from all walks of life and various professions can benefit immensely from all that NLP has to offer,” exclaims Bata.
