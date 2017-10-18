There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,482 in the last 365 days.

N2Q Hires New Digital Marketing Manager

N2Q is proud to announce the hire of Jennifer Hoffman, out new Digital Marketing Manager.

We are really excited to have Jennifer on board. She has a unique set of skills that will be very valuable to our team and to our clients.”
— Kyle Willis, owner of N2Q
SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle, WA - N2Q Consulting announced today that Jennifer Hoffman has joined the agency to help service their portfolio of small and medium sized business through digital marketing services. Jennifer comes to N2Q with a wealth of experience providing freelance digital marketing services for small businesses. Her experience includes PPC advertising, SEO, social media, graphic design, website design, and email marketing. She will be working with the N2Q team to provide PPC, SEO and social media services to our clients.

"I am thrilled to be working with the team at N2Q. This is a great group of people who are very talented and I am happy to be a part of the team." Jennifer Hoffman

About N2Q Consulting
Over the last five years, we’ve grown from a kitchen-based social media management company to a full-service digital marketing agency in downtown Seattle. We’ve rounded up a team of experts in their fields who deliver top-notch results. From SEO and PPC to web design and marketing collateral, we’re here to help your business get noticed and look beyond status quo.

Jennifer Hoffman
N2Q Consulting
4252311446
email us here

