N2Q Hires New Digital Marketing Manager
N2Q is proud to announce the hire of Jennifer Hoffman, out new Digital Marketing Manager.
"I am thrilled to be working with the team at N2Q. This is a great group of people who are very talented and I am happy to be a part of the team." Jennifer Hoffman
About N2Q Consulting
Over the last five years, we’ve grown from a kitchen-based social media management company to a full-service digital marketing agency in downtown Seattle. We’ve rounded up a team of experts in their fields who deliver top-notch results. From SEO and PPC to web design and marketing collateral, we’re here to help your business get noticed and look beyond status quo.
