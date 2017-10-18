MICHAEL JAI WHITE TO NARRATE EL REY NETWORK’S NEW MARTIAL ARTS SERIES ‘BUSHIDO BATTLEGROUND’
(AUSTIN, October 16, 2017) – Martial artist and actor Michael Jai White (Spawn) will narrate El Rey Network’s “Bushido Battleground,” the new, twenty-episode series showcasing elite fighters from around the world in Mixed Martial Arts, submission Jiu Jitsu, full contact Kick Boxing and Muay Thai. The series will debut on Wednesday October 18th at 10:00pm ET.
Expanding El Rey’s slate of adrenaline charged event programming, “Bushido Battleground” combines documentary with fights that are 100% real. Each episode is a multifaceted sporting event filmed at locations around the world including Thailand, Mexico, Canada and Los Angeles.
The first episode, “Rumble at the Border,” debuts October 18th at 10:00pm and features MMA Fighters Chris “Taco” Padilla and Ivan “Choko” Castillo who square off in a match at the historic Plaza De Toros Bullfight Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.
“Bushido Battleground” is hosted by former NFL safety Tony Parrish and former mixed martial artist Nate Quarry. Executive producers of “Bushido Battleground” are George Chung and Andy Horne. Chung is the CEO and co-founder of JUNGOTV and is a former five-time world martial arts champion and member of the Black Belt Hall of Fame. Horne was co-producer on “Blade” and “Blade II” and developed “La Femme Nikita” and the animated series “Spawn”.
About Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White first garnered critical attention for his portrayal of controversial boxing giant Mike Tyson in the HBO special, Tyson. He has decades of experience and holds black belts in seven Karate styles—holding over 26 titles, including the U.S. Open, the North American Open, and the New England Grand Champion. With deep ties to martial arts, Michael is able to carry his expertise into many of his action roles on film and television, as well as utilize his skill to choreograph riveting fight sequences as in On Deadly Ground.
Following Tyson, Michael played the lead in Spawn, becoming the first African American to play a superhero on film. He is also known for his feature work in 2 Days in the Valley, Breakfast of Champions with Bruce Willis, Thick As Thieves with Alec Baldwin, Universal Solder: The Return with Jean Claude van Damme, Exit Wounds with Steven Seagal, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Michael also starred in the cult classic Black Dynamite, which he co-wrote and co-produced; and he voices the character for the animated television series on Adult Swim.
Michael's television credits include he NBC movie Mutiny, based on factual events during World War II, in which he played the lead character. The film was directed by Kevin Hooks and produced by Morgan Freeman. He also appeared in the TNT original movie Freedom Song, starring and executive produced by Danny Glover. Michael’s episodic work includes the CW's Arrow, NYBD Blue, JAG, Living Single, and Renegade. Most notably, Michael is a series regular on the television series For Better Or Worse on OWN, a spin-off, in which he reprises his role from Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married 1 & 2.
Michael can also be seen in Chocolate City 1 and 2, and the action thrillers, Favela and Skin Trade. He starred and directed Never Back Down 2 & 3, and in 2016 he filmed Making A Killing in New Mexico and Accident Man in London with Scott Adkins, Ray Stevenson, David Paymer, and Ashley Greene. Most recently, Michael wrapped shooting Headshop and Dragged Across Concrete with Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson.
About El Rey Network
El Rey Network is a Latino-infused entertainment brand that revels in the courage, capacity, and creativity of ordinary people on extraordinary journeys. Launched by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and run by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, El Rey Network develops and produces linear and digital programming as well as integrated branded entertainment offerings. El Rey Network’s flagship is a 24-hour English-language entertainment and lifestyle cable channel that focuses a distinctly Latino lens on popular culture. El Rey Network is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.
Bushido Battle Ground Promo