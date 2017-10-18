Showtime's TV Star Nick Hawk to Appear at Exxxotica Expo in Edison, NJ November 3 – November 5
Free Admission to Transmission Lounge for Nick Hawk's Exclusive Music Showcase with Exxxotica Expo Badge on November 4JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist, Brazilian ju-jitsu black belt, world champion and star of long-running Showtime hit TV series, Gigolos, Nick Hawk, will be appearing for the first time at the Exxxotica Expo in Edison, NJ Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5th at Booth 330, and while in New Jersey he will be performing an exclusive music showcase at Transmission Lounge in Jersey City on Saturday, November 4 at 10:30pm.
“What an electrifying week coming up! I finally get to share my book, that I sacrificed a lot of my life for, with the world, and also throw down some live music,” says Hawk. “I can’t wait to get my book into people’s hands! We live in a poorly constructed society that makes it way too challenging to spread our wings. I’m ready to break more people free!”
Hawk will taking pictures and signing his new autobiographical motivation book, Nick Hawk’s 100 Kicks in the Ass: A Guide to Gaining Confidence and Reaching Your Full Potential. He will also be conducting a seminar about it that will include a Q&A on Friday night. The book will be released and available for purchase on November 1st at https://www.nickhawkexplicit.com/.
Saturday, November 4, Hawk will be performing his latest single, a hot remake of the Miley Cyrus hit, Wrecking Ball, at Transmission Lounge in Jersey City, and club owner Howard Brunner couldn’t be more excited. “We at Transmission are very pleased and excited to have Nick Hawk perform at our club, and we are giving free entry to all those who show their Exxxotica Expo badge.”
For more information on the Exxxotica Expo in Edison, NJ fans may go here http://nj.exxxoticaexpo.com and you may follow the Exxxotica Expo on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EXXXOTICA and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/exxxotica/.
For more information on Transmission go to http://www.clubtransmission.com/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bartransmission and at Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/club_transmission.
Fans may follow Nick Hawk, pre-order his book and listen to his music on his website at http://NickHawkExplicit.com, on Twitter at http://Twitter.com/TheNickHawk, on Instagram at http://Instagram.com/TheNickHawk and on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/TheNickHawk.
Fans may purchase Nick Hawk’s 14 hit singles at his website, http://NickHawkExplicit.com, and everywhere muisc is digitally sold including iTunes at http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/nick-hawk/id441820209.
