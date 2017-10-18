Pair of Georg Jensen Danish sterling silver compotes in the grape pattern will lead Antiques & Modern's Oct. 28 auction
A pair of Georg Jensen Danish sterling silver compotes in the grape pattern will headline an auction slated for Oct. 28 by Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A pair of Georg Jensen Danish sterling silver compotes in the grape pattern – at 12 inches in height, the largest Georg Jensen makes – boasting a total weight of 117.5 troy ounces, is the expected top lot at a Fine Antiques, Artwork & Sculpture Auction slated for Saturday, October 28th, by Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery, at 1 pm Eastern time.
The sale will be held in Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery’s showroom, at 811A Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, Fla. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and eBay Live. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. All the lots may be previewed in the gallery on Friday, October 27th from 11 am to 5 pm Eastern.
More than 400 lots will come up for bid. The Jensen compotes (or tazzas, which are wide-form shallow bowls, standing on a footed stem) each have a circular pedestal foot with a spiral twisted stem, and a flaring circular bowl with pendant grape clusters. Both are marked to the underside, “Georg Jensen, Denmark, Sterling 264 B”. The lot is expected to hammer for $20,000-$30,000.
Another sterling silver lot – not quite as glamorous but still quite beautiful – is the 64-piece James Robinson sterling silver flatware set in the Trifid pattern, with appropriate pistol handle knives (est. $2,500-$3,500). Each piece is hallmarked and marked “James Robinson England” and the set has a combined sterling weight of 85 weighable and 5 handled troy silver ounces.
The auction will also feature a collection of Taxco Mexican sterling, to include four lots by the artisan Antonia Pineda, a collection of Tiffany & Company jewelry, original paintings by Ynez Johnston (Am., b. 1920), large Egyptian blue faience ushabti (small glazed earthenware figures made to look like human mummies), a Picasso owl pitcher for Madoura and fine Asian objects.
Starting in the late 1940s Pablo Picasso (Sp./Fr., 1881-1973) began creating ceramic works and eventually partnered with the Madoura workshop in France, which marketed and sold his pieces. One of these is in the auction: a glazed white earthenware Owl pitcher, 9 ¾ inches tall, painted in blue and inscribed and stamped ‘Edition Picasso’ with the ‘Madoura’ stamp (est. $6,000-$8,000).
Lot #3 in the auction is a beautiful gilt metal chess set and board by the Italian visual artist and sculptor Giuseppe Vasari (1934-2005). The figural armies of the set (the tallest of which is five inches) depict the Battle of Waterloo. Included are the 32 chessmen and a gilt metal mounted onyx chessboard, rising on cannon supports. The artist-signed set should make $2,000-$3,000.
The artworks by Ynez Johnston are sumi ink, dyes and acrylic paintings on handmade rice paper. One is titled Place of Intimations (est. $1,600-$1,800); another is titled Rajput Series 4 (est. $1,000-$1,200). Both are matted and framed. Johnston’s work is characterized by jigsaw shapes reminiscent of primitive designs. Her style is a unique blend of modernism and ancient art forms.
Antonio Pineda (1919-2009), was an internationally renowned Mexican modernist silversmith who was praised for his bold, striking jewelry designs and ingenious use of gemstones. Up for bid will be a sterling silver necklace (est. $400-$600) and bracelet (est. $300-$500), both in the thumbprint pattern; and a sterling silver brooch having interlocked ring design with a rock crystal center stone, and a sterling silver money clip in the form of an arrowhead (est. $100-$150 each).
The large Egyptian blue faience ushabti date from the late Ptolemaic period and depict mummy-like figures having an Osirian false beard and holding picks and hoes. Both show a T-band of hieroglyphic inscription, spanning the waist and continuing down the front of the leg case. Both are mounted on stands. One is 6 inches tall (est. $800-$1,200), one is 5 inches (est. $600-$800).
Asian objects will feature one lot consisting of six pieces of 18th century Chinese export grisaille porcelain, including two teapots with lids, a pitcher with lid, jar, teacup and saucer (est. $2,000-$2,500); and a Chinese yellow glazed porcelain double gourd vase, marked to the underside with a 6-character calligraphy mark inside a blue double circle, 14 ½ inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,000).
The name Tiffany is like a magnet to collectors. The auction will showcase a vintage Tiffany & Company Elsa Peretti 18kt yellow gold heart pendant with a ‘no-clasp’ necklace, marked to the heart (est. $800-$1,200); and a vintage Tiffany & Company sterling silver necklace having a ribbed design and 18kt yellow gold wire overlay, marked to back of the clasp (est. $800-$1,000).
One of the more unusual and intriguing lots on display is a carved and painted wood sculpture by William Dickey King (N.Y./Fla., 1925-2015), depicting the American tennis player “Big Bill” Tilden (est. $2,500-$3,000). The sculpture, 67 ½ inches tall, is dated 1979 and titled The Good Old Days to the base. Mr. King was known for his whimsical modernist sculptures and ceramics.
Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions.
