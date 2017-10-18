Women’s Conference to Be Held on Charis Bible College Campus November 10-11

Over a two-day period, women from all over the region, other states, and other countries will gather in Woodland Park, Colorado

Discover the royal you. Empower your design!” — Conference Organizers

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College Colorado will host a women’s conference, Women Arise 2017, on November 10-11.

Over a two-day period, women from all over the region, other states, and other countries will gather to hear guest speakers and attend workshops that focus on marriage, children, and faith.

Main speakers include Carrie Pickett of Teller County and Audrey Mac of Jacksonville, Florida.

Lunches will be catered by the Picnic Basket, a regionally owned company from Colorado Springs. Discounts are available for military and veteran women.

For more information or to register, go to www.WomenAriseConference.com.

