Greece Commercial Construction Market 2017- By Plan Future Business Decisions Using the Forecast Figures 2021

Commercial Construction Market in Greece

Synopsis

"Commercial Construction Market in Greece: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021" contains historic and forecast market data for the commercial construction market in Greece, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type( construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). This report also contains overall values of the commercial construction segments such as Commercial construction market covers the construction of office buildings, sports complexes (such as athletic fields, golf courses and parks), shopping centers, and hotels. It excludes any kind of residential buildings used for rental purposes or any other kind of commercial usage. This market includes five categories: leisure and hospitality buildings, office buildings, outdoor leisure facilities, retail buildings and other commercial construction. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.

Summary

The Greek commercial construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of EURxxx.xx million (US$xxx.xx million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of x.xx% over 2015. The market recorded a CARC of -x.xx% from 2012 through 2016.

"Commercial Construction Market in Greece: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the commercial construction market in Greece. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Greece construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

• An overview of the commercial construction market in Greece.

• Historic (2012 through 2016) and forecast (2017 through 2021) construction market output values are provided.

• A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) is provided at the market level while the values for the segments are provided by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

Key points to buy

• Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

• Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

• Provides you with a breakdown of the segments by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment &construction services).

• Details the segments covered under commercial construction market.

• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Overall Commercial Construction: Market Analysis

3 Commercial Construction Output Value: Analysis by Category

4 Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction: Market Analysis

5 Office Buildings construction: Market Analysis

6 Outdoor Leisure Facilities construction: Market Analysis

7 Retail Buildings construction: Market Analysis

8 Other Commercial Buildings construction: Market Analysis

9 Appendix

..CONTINUED