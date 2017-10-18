Universal Cements Their Position in the Mason Supply Industry
Universal Mason Supply Software to be featured at the 2017 Hardscape North America Show in Louisville starting today
"We are excited to be part of this show. It’s an excellent venue to connect with existing clients and to share information in a relaxed industry-focused setting", stated Arleen Coletti, Vice President - Sales for UAS.
The product is developed by Universal Accounting Software, Inc., a New Jersey-based company with 27 years of experience developing end-to-end solutions for vertical markets. "These events are a major component of our success" said Coletti. "By listening to suppliers that vary in size and geographic location, we can identify areas of pain within a variety of operations and these become the catalyst for development of new features." The company credits input from its clients for the innovation and flexibility within their product to handle complex operations such as scale operations for aggregate products and dispatch management.
The latest release slated for November 2017 includes enhanced functions for front counter operations and automated email notifications to customers that have expiring tax exempt certificates, critical to states requiring annual updates of these documents.
