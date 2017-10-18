GAP Inc, Company profile, Strategy and SWOT analysis by Product Apparel and Footwear
GAP Inc, -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis and Forecast To 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAP Inc,
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “GAP Inc, -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis and Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
The Gap Inc has struggled to compete with aggressively expanding fast fashion companies at home in North America. Value-positioned Old Navy and women’s sportswear brand Athleta remains bright spots, while Gap and Banana Republic sales have deteriorated. High price tags, poorly cut collections and a slow-moving supply chain are among the factors for lacklustre performance. Rather than replicating fast fashion, attention should be placed on well-cut designs of quality to turn performance around.
Euromonitor International’s GAP Inc, The in Apparel and Footwear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Euromonitor International's report on Gap Inc, The delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear market and the global economy.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1556137-gap-inc-the-in-apparel-and-footwear-world
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear, Retail .
Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Gap Inc, The, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Gap Inc, The.
THIS REPORT EXAMINES:
Company share by region and sector
Brand portfolio
New product developments
Marketing and distribution strategies
A detailed SWOT analysis of Gap Inc, The provides strategic intelligence on:
Strengths and weaknesses
Category and country opportunities for growth
Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects
Global and regional market positions
Research You Can Trust:
Euromonitor International's company profile reports are written by our Apparel and Footwear research team, a dedicated group of analysts that knows the industry inside and out.
Buy this report to inform your planning, strategy, marketing, sales and competitor intelligence functions.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1556137-gap-inc-the-in-apparel-and-footwear-world
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Scope
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
Key company facts
Financial analysis for FY2016
First quarter 2017 analysis
SWOT: Gap Inc, The
Strategic objectives and challenges
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Gap performance versus global market performance
Global competitive positioning
MARKET ASSESSMENT
Gap remains dependent on North America
Gap has solid show in dynamic categories
Brand confusion remains Achilles heel
GEOGRAPHIC AND CATEGORY OPPORTUNITIES
Streamlining at home and expansion a broad
Overhauling its brand strategy
Turning tide for store-based retailing in North America
Sportswear dominates North American forecast
Large opportunities exist in major Chinese cities
India offers long-term opportunity, but pricing remains an issue
Exploring Asia Pacific beyond China, India, South Korea and Japan
Mexico offers long-term growth prospects
Strengthen global positioning in childrenswear
Global potential for Athleta in performance wear
Continued potential within athleisure
The importance of e-commerce cannot be understated
BRAND STRATEGY
Gap has a wide multibrand portfolio
Focus on core competence is way forward
Gap’s brand conundrum and the turnaround
Banana Republic: T he giant elephant in the room
OPERATIONS
Speed to market key to competitiveness
RECOMMENDATIONS
Returning Gap to growth
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1556137
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here