GAP Inc, Company profile, Strategy and SWOT analysis by Product Apparel and Footwear

GAP Inc, -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis and Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAP Inc,

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “GAP Inc, -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis and Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

The Gap Inc has struggled to compete with aggressively expanding fast fashion companies at home in North America. Value-positioned Old Navy and women’s sportswear brand Athleta remains bright spots, while Gap and Banana Republic sales have deteriorated. High price tags, poorly cut collections and a slow-moving supply chain are among the factors for lacklustre performance. Rather than replicating fast fashion, attention should be placed on well-cut designs of quality to turn performance around.

Euromonitor International’s GAP Inc, The in Apparel and Footwear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Euromonitor International's report on Gap Inc, The delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear market and the global economy.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1556137-gap-inc-the-in-apparel-and-footwear-world

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear, Retail .

Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Gap Inc, The, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Gap Inc, The.

THIS REPORT EXAMINES:

Company share by region and sector

Brand portfolio

New product developments

Marketing and distribution strategies

A detailed SWOT analysis of Gap Inc, The provides strategic intelligence on:

Strengths and weaknesses

Category and country opportunities for growth

Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects

Global and regional market positions

Research You Can Trust:

Euromonitor International's company profile reports are written by our Apparel and Footwear research team, a dedicated group of analysts that knows the industry inside and out.

Buy this report to inform your planning, strategy, marketing, sales and competitor intelligence functions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1556137-gap-inc-the-in-apparel-and-footwear-world

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Scope

STRATEGIC EVALUATION

Key company facts

Financial analysis for FY2016

First quarter 2017 analysis

SWOT: Gap Inc, The

Strategic objectives and challenges

COMPETITIVE POSITIONING

Gap performance versus global market performance

Global competitive positioning

MARKET ASSESSMENT

Gap remains dependent on North America

Gap has solid show in dynamic categories

Brand confusion remains Achilles heel

GEOGRAPHIC AND CATEGORY OPPORTUNITIES

Streamlining at home and expansion a broad

Overhauling its brand strategy

Turning tide for store-based retailing in North America

Sportswear dominates North American forecast

Large opportunities exist in major Chinese cities

India offers long-term opportunity, but pricing remains an issue

Exploring Asia Pacific beyond China, India, South Korea and Japan

Mexico offers long-term growth prospects

Strengthen global positioning in childrenswear

Global potential for Athleta in performance wear

Continued potential within athleisure

The importance of e-commerce cannot be understated

BRAND STRATEGY

Gap has a wide multibrand portfolio

Focus on core competence is way forward

Gap’s brand conundrum and the turnaround

Banana Republic: T he giant elephant in the room

OPERATIONS

Speed to market key to competitiveness

RECOMMENDATIONS

Returning Gap to growth

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1556137

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)