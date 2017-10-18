Herbal Medicine Global Market Segmentation, Major Players, Applications and Analysis 2022
PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Herbal Medicine Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.
Herbal medicine--also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant's seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.
Global and Regional Herbal Medicine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Tsumura
Schwabe
Madaus
Weleda
Blackmores
Arkopharma
SIDO MUNCUL
Arizona Natural
Dabur
Herbal Africa
Nature's Answer
Bio-Botanica
Potter's
Zand
Nature Herbs
Imperial Ginseng
Yunnan Baiyao
Tongrentang
TASLY
Zhongxin
Kunming Pharma
Sanjiu
JZJT
Guangzhou Pharma
Taiji
Haiyao
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Medicine Function
Medicinal part
Active Ingredient
By Application
Western Herbalism
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Medicine Function
1.1.2.2 Medicinal part
1.1.2.3 Active Ingredient
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Western Herbalism
1.1.3.2 Traditional Chinese Medicine
1.1.3.3 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
Continued....
