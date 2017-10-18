Unilever Group in Packaged Food - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review and Corporate Finance Report
Unilever Group -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis and Forecast To 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilever Group
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Unilever Group -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis and Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
In recent years, Unilever disposed of several of its food brands, including Bertolli and Skippy, and hived off its European margarine business into a stand-alone division, which it put up for sale in April 2017. Concurrently, the company made some key acquisitions in ice cream, as well as sauces, dressings and condiments in the US, upping its portfolio of sustainable and local lifestyle brands in line with its global sustainable nutrition strategy and profit-led growth.
Euromonitor International's report on Unilever Group delivers a detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged food market and the global economy.
Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of Unilever Group, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of Unilever Group.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555690-unilever-group-in-packaged-food-world
Euromonitor International’s Unilever Group in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
THIS REPORT EXAMINES:
Company share by region and sector
Brand portfolio
New product developments
Marketing and distribution strategies
A detailed SWOT analysis of Unilever Group provides strategic intelligence on:
Strengths and weaknesses
Category and country opportunities for growth
Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects
Global and regional market positions
Research You Can Trust:
Euromonitor International's company profile reports are written by our Packaged food research team, a dedicated group of analysts that knows the industry inside and out.
Buy this report to inform your planning, strategy, marketing, sales and competitor intelligence functions.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1555690-unilever-group-in-packaged-food-world
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Scope
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
Key company facts
Key brand disposals 2011-2016
Key objectives and challenges
Is Unilever on track to meets its stated objectives?
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Increasing overlap with Kraft Heinz could be a cause for concern
Beyond the bottom line: Kraft Heinz’s failed bid for Unilever
Sales of products with an ethical claim
BRAND STRATEGY
Unilever’s portfolio houses a number of global and local brands
Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s champion Unilever’s growth
Knorr might be global, but its innovation is local
France remains Magnum’s top market; Thailand its fastest growing
ICE CREAM AND FROZEN DESSERTS
Unilever the strong leader in ice cream, and will remain so
Western Europe remains Unilever’s biggest region
Unilever grows ahead of the market in its core countries
Plant-based ice cream a key driver of growth in the US
White space opportunities in Japan, China and Italy
SAUCES DRESSINGS AND CONDIMENTS
Growing overlap with Kraft Heinz and Nestlé in sauces
McCormick and Unilever: Towards a similar value proposition
More sales development possible in Asia Pacific
Growing popularity of ethnic dishes takes its toll on Unilever brands
Tapping into premium sauces through Sir Kensington’s acquisition
Japan and China offer the largest sales opportunities in sauces
BUTTER AND MARGARINE
Unilever unveils decision to offload its margarine and spreads unit
Unilever squeezed by private label products
Unilever grows below the average in almost all markets
Some untapped opportunities in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1555690
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
+91 841 198 5042
email us here