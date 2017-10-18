8K Ultra HD TVs 2017 Global Market Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2023
8K Ultra HD TVs Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Summary
8K Ultra HD TVs Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
8K UHD is the current highest ultra-high definition television (UHDTV) resolution in digital television and digital cinematography. 8K refers to the horizontal resolution in the order of 8,000 pixels, forming the total image dimensions of (7680×4320). The 8K Ultra HD TV is first launched market by Sharp in 2015.
The global 8K Ultra HD TVs market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Hisense
Sharp
LG
Samsung
Konka
Changhong
Skyworth
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
65 Inch
98 Inch
Others
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Household
Commercial
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
1.1.2 Specifications
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
1.2.1.1 65 Inch
1.2.1.2 98 Inch
1.2.1.3 Others
1.2.2 by Application
1.2.2.1 Household
1.2.2.2 Commercial
1.2.3 by Regions
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
2.2 Upstream
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
2.3.2 Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economic
3.3 Technology
3.4 Market Entry
….
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Hisense
8.1.2 Profile
8.1.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Sharp
8.2.1 Profile
8.2.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 LG
8.3.1 Profile
8.3.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Samsung
8.4.1 Profile
8.4.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Konka
8.5.1 Profile
8.5.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Changhong
8.6.1 Profile
8.6.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Skyworth
8.7.1 Profile
8.7.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
