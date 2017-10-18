Austria Institutional Construction Market Global Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast Report 2021

Institutional Construction Market in Austria

Synopsis

"Institutional Construction Market in Austria: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021" contains historic and forecast market data for the institutional construction market in Austria, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type( construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). This report also contains overall values of the institutional construction segments such as Institutional construction market covers the development of government, public and religious buildings. This market includes five categories: educational buildings, healthcare buildings, institutional buildings, religious buildings and research facilities. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.

Summary

The Austrian institutional construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of EURxxx.xx million (US$xxx.xx million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of x.xx% over 2015. The market recorded a CAGR of x.xx% from 2012 through 2016.

"Institutional Construction Market in Austria: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction market in Austria. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Austria construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

• An overview of the institutional construction market in Austria.

• Historic (2012 through 2016) and forecast (2017 through 2021) construction market output values are provided.

• A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) is provided at the market level while the values for the segments are provided by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

Key points to buy

• Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

• Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

• Provides you with a breakdown of the segments by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment &construction services).

• Details the segments covered under commercial construction market.

• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Overall Institutional Construction: Market Analysis

3 Institutional Construction Output: Analysis by Category

4 Educational Buildings construction: Market Analysis

5 Healthcare Buildings construction: Market Analysis

6 Institutional Buildings construction: Market Analysis

7 Religious Buildings construction: Market Analysis

8 Research Facilities construction: Market Analysis

9 Appendix

..CONTINUED