Electric Soldering Iron Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2017 To 2022

Electric Soldering Iron-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Soldering Iron Market 2017
Description:
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Electric Soldering Iron industry.
This report splits Electric Soldering Iron market By Electric Soldering Iron Type, By Structural Classification, By Functional Classification, By Temperature Control, By Power, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies:
GOOT(Japan)
Hakko(Japan)
ATTEN(China)
GJ(China)
ERSA(Germany)
Weller(US)
SATA(US)
Prokit's Industries Co., LTD.(Taiwan, China)
Quick(China)
Solderite(China)
STANLEY(US)
Tajima(Japan)
OK International(US)
CTBRAND(China)
Nanjing Huaxia Electric Co;LTD(China)
SHEFFIELD(China)
Santo(China)
Main Regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type:
Electric Soldering Iron Market, by Electric Soldering Iron Type
Internal Heat Type
External Heat Type
Constant Temperature Type
Tin Absorption Type
Other
Electric Soldering Iron Market, by Structural Classification
External Heat Type
Internal Heat Type
Electric Soldering Iron Market, by Functional Classification
Tin Free
Suction tin type
Electric Soldering Iron Market, by Temperature Control
Constant Temperature Type
Temperature Regulation Type
Double Temperature Type
Electric Soldering Iron Market, by Power
20 - 30W
30 - 40W
40 - 60W
60 - 80W
80 - 100W
Main Applications:
Machine Made
Auto Industry
Building Construction
