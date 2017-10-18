Americas Railway Construction Projects Market Global Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast Report 2020

Railway Construction Projects: The Americas

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Railway Construction Projects: The Americas”

Synopsis

The Americas region is forecast to greatly expand its railway network with both the affluent North and less affluent Latin American countries investing in rail infrastructure. The US administration has proposed US$200 billion in federal outlays for infrastructure over the 2018 to 2026 period which will include railway investment.

The report provides detailed analysis, information and insights based on 273 CIC projects in the Americas market. The report provides detailed metrics on the region's railway construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by country, type (e.g. high speed, conventional commuter and mass rapid transit/metros) and value. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including The US, Brazil and Canada.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2397542-project-insight-railway-construction-projects-the-americas

Summary

Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking railway construction projects in the Americas with a total value of US$800.9 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages. The Americas projects tracked account for 50,384km of railway.

The US leads with a value of US$487.5 billion with the country’s highest value project being the US$100 billion Washington DC-New York High-Speed Rail Line followed by Brazil with US$103.7 billion and its highest value project the US$20.5 billion High-Speed Railway System.

Annual spending on the 273 projects tracked is expected to reach US$122.2 billion in 2020.

Leading contractors in the region are Tutor Perini Corporation and Dragados.

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values for the Americas market and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 projects are listed for the region giving country, stage, value, km length and rail sector if known. Ranked listings of the top participants for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Key points to buy

• Gain insight into main drivers of activity and forecasts for the railway construction sector.

• Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development for the region and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

• Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Highlights

• The highest value of projects are at the pre-planning stage, with US$317.0 billion, followed by projects at the execution stage with US$273.6 billion.

• Projects in the planning stage amount to US$137.9 billion, while projects in the pre-execution stage account for US$72.5 billion.

• Railway projects tracked in the region account for 50,384km.

• The US accounts for highest value of railway projects with US$487.5 billion.

• Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 61%, with joint public and private funding at 24% and the remaining 15% of projects financed solely by private funding.

• Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending on the 273 projects tracked is expected to reach US$122.2 billion in 2020.

• Based on the total value of projects in which the companies are involved the top contractor in the region is Tutor Perini Corporation followed by Dragados.

Table of Contents

1. Regional Overview

2. Key Operators

3. Project Analytics by Country

4. Methodology

5. Disclaimer

..CONTINUED